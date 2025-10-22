Atlanta Falcons Sign Offensive Tackle
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – The Atlanta Falcons signed offensive lineman Raiqwon O'Neal on Tuesday to their practice squad. The lineman was a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster during training camp, but was waived with an injury designation at the cutdown deadline.
O’Neal, 25, was originally reverted to the Buccaneers’ injured reserve in August, which would have forced him to miss the regular season. The injury settlement he had with the team allowed him to make this deal with Atlanta today, now that he is fully healthy.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman was an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers and UCLA, where he played in 45 games (starting 36) at left tackle. He was a two-time All-Big 10 honorable mention, and his Bruin offensive line was selected as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award in 2022.
He has played in three games in the NFL, all with the Seahawks in 2023. O’Neal later joined the Buccaneers on their practice squad in 2024, where he spent the season.
The offensive lineman was one of four different players to try out for the roster today. Offensive guards Darrian Dalcourt and Addison West also worked out with the team, in addition to tackle Aiden Williams. The Falcons ended up signing O’Neal to their practice squad.
The move comes after tackle Ryan Haynes was placed on the injured reserve on Tuesday, which opened up the available spot.
Elsewhere on the practice squad, the Falcons have Joshua Gray and Carter Warren. On the active roster, the Falcons have Jake Matthews, Michael Jerrell, Elijah Wilkinson, and Jack Nelson at the tackle position, in addition to Kyle Hinton, Jovaughn Gwyn, Matthew Bergeron, and Ryan Neuzil.
As of now, Storm Norton remains on the injured reserve. Head coach Raheem Morris was asked about his potential status on Monday, but there was no real update.
“I'd say everybody's close," the Falcons' head coach said about the players on injured reserve. "But that means – with that being said, no new news on either. Obviously, if something happened with Storm [Norton], I'll let you know. I'll keep you posted. But nothing has happened yet."
The Falcons are set to take on the 1-6 Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:00 for Week 8 action in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.