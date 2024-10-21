Falcons Sign LB for Defensive Depth, Add Ex Patriots OL
The Atlanta Falcons made a flurry of roster moves Monday afternoon, swapping a pair of offensive linemen and linebackers while clearing a space on injured reserve.
Atlanta has signed linebacker Rashaan Evans and offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to its practice squad. In correspondence, the Falcons release linebacker Monty Rice and offensive tackle Coy Cronk.
Inside linebacker Milo Eifler, who's been on injured reserve since Aug. 29 with an undisclosed injury, was released from the team's IR.
The Falcons are no stranger to Evans, a first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2018 who started all 17 games for Atlanta in 2022. During his lone full season with the team, Evans collected a team-best 159 tackles along with six tackles for loss and two sacks.
This marks the second practice squad stint for Evans, who initially signed with Atlanta on Sept. 30 before being released Oct. 12. He's now back with the organization in a depth role. The Falcons currently have four linebackers on their active roster in Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman, Troy Andersen and fifth-round rookie JD Bertrand.
While Evans is no stranger to Atlanta, the same can't be said for Wheatley.
After starting his college career at Michigan, Wheatley attended Stony Brook University in 2018. He was a collegiate tight end and went undrafted in 2019. The 6-foot-6-, 320-pound Wheatley didn't find professional success until 2021, when he played for the Spring League's Blues.
The Chicago Bears, led by general manager Ryan Pace, who's now an executive in Atlanta, signed Wheatley thereafter.
Wheatley spent the 2021 season on Chicago's practice squad before doing the same with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. He had a brief summer stint with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.
Traded to the New England Patriots in late August of 2023, Wheatley appeared in two games on special teams. He was placed on injured reserve Oct. 14, and while his 21-day window opened in December, he never returned to the field.
The Patriots released Wheatley in early August and he'd been a free agent ever since -- until Atlanta signed him Monday.
The Falcons return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside Raymond-James Stadium.