Atlanta Falcons Signing of Linebacker Dubbed a Steal
The Atlanta Falcons signed linebacker Divine Deablo to a two-year $14 million contract with a $6 million signing bonus and $7.6 million guaranteed heading into this season. Before a regular-season game has even been played, some are indicating that this signing brings immense value for Atlanta.
“The 26-year-old actually looked like a steal before camp even started, with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi noting that the surprise of OTAs had already impressed head coach Raheem Morris with his size, length, and speed,” Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon wrote.
Deablo has been making plays at camp. In Atlanta’s scrimmage on Wednesday, he got in the backfield in a hurry and blew up a running play by Atlanta’s second-team offense almost instantaneously. He’s been great at stopping the run for the entirety of camp. Kaden Ellis has reportedly called him “avatar,” and Head Coach Raheem Morris agrees.
“He is absolutely an avatar,” Morris said in Wednesday’s presser.
“That’s a great way of describing him. Brick [Jeff Ulbrich] as the guy outside of the car dealership that’s really long that just blows. He has significant range; he plays with great length… His vision and key diagnosed in the box has looked absolutely outstanding in practice. We’ve been able to watch him in coverage, he does it easy, he moves easily, he is an elite mover… He’s shown me some things is his ability to be able to pressure the passer… And he’s been really impressive what he’s been able to do both in the run game and in coverage.”
Morris said he loved the way the linebacker can shed blocks and rush the passer. Atlanta struggled to get to the quarterback last season, finishing 31st in the NFL in sacks. However, if Deablo can rush the passer on blitzes, along with all the new faces the Falcons brought in to disrupt quarterbacks, Atlanta may be able to make life hell for opposing quarterbacks.
The Falcons also struggled against the run last season, giving up over 2,000 yards on the ground on 4.5 yards per carry. A linebacker who can help mitigate the run game and help rush the passer is exactly what Atlanta needs on defense.
Deablo registered 63 total tackles, one sack, and two passes defended in 14 games of action during the 2024 season. If the linebacker is as dominant against the rush as he’s been in camp during the regular season, then Atlanta definitely got a steal with his contract.