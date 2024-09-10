Falcons Snap Counts vs. Steelers: Takeaways, Surprises
ATLANTA -- After months of questions surrounding depth chart and player roles, the Atlanta Falcons' season-opening 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers provided plenty of answers Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Here's a look at the Falcons' snap counts, from offense and defense to special teams, during Sunday's defeat ...
Offense
Editor's Note: Each line includes the player's position, name, number of snaps played and percentage of snaps within the offense's total.
OT Jake Matthews | 56 | 100%
OT Kaleb McGary | 56 | 100%
OG Matthew Bergeron | 56 | 100%
QB Kirk Cousins | 56 | 100%
C Drew Dalman | 56 | 100%
WR Drake London | 56 | 100%
TE Kyle Pitts | 54 | 96%
OG Chris Lindstrom | 53 | 95%
WR Darnell Mooney | 53 | 95%
RB Bijan Robinson | 50 | 89%
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III | 30 | 54%
TE Charlie Woerner | 23 | 41%
RB Tyler Allgeier | 10 | 18%
OG Kyle Hinton | 3 | 5%
WR KhaDarel Hodge | 2 | 4%
TE Ross Dwelley | 2 | 4%
Defense
Editor's Note: Each line includes the player's position, name, number of snaps played and percentage of snaps within the defense's total.
LB Kaden Elliss | 68 | 100%
S Justin Simmons | 68 | 100%
CB A.J. Terrell | 68 | 100%
S Jessie Bates | 68 | 100%
CB Mike Hughes | 57 | 84%
OLB Matt Judon | 46 | 68%
DT Grady Jarrett | 46 | 68%
DT David Onyemata | 43 | 63%
LB Nate Landman | 37 | 54%
OLB Lorenzo Carter | 37 | 54%
LB Troy Andersen | 31 | 46%
NCB Dee Alford | 31 | 46%
DE James Smith-Williams | 31 | 46%
DT Eddie Goldman | 31 | 46%
OLB Arnold Ebiketie | 22 | 32%
DT Kentavius Street | 20 | 29%
DE Zach Harrison | 16 | 24%
DT Ta'Quon Graham | 15 | 22%
CB Clark Phillips | 11 | 16%
CB Kevin King | 2 | 3%
Special Teams Only
Editor's Note: Each line includes the player's position, name, number of snaps played and percentage of snaps within the special teams' total.
S Richie Grant | 23 | 92%
RB Avery Williams | 23 | 92%
LB J.D. Bertrand | 23 | 92%
OLB DeAngelo Malone | 23 | 92%
S Micah Abernathy | 23 | 92%
P Bradley Pinion | 9 | 36%
WR Chris Blair | 6 | 24%
LS Liam McCullough | 6 | 24%
C Ryan Neuzil | 2 | 8%
OT Storm Norton 2 8%
K Younghoe Koo | 2 | 8%
Special Teams (Plus Offense/Defense Role)
Editor's Note: Each line includes the player's position, name, number of snaps played and percentage of snaps within the special teams' total.
WR KhaDarel Hodge | 17 | 68%
LB Troy Andersen | 16 | 64%
TE Charlie Woerner | 12 | 48%
LB Nate Landman | 7 | 28%
CB Kevin King | 7 | 28%
OLB Lorenzo Carter | 7 | 28%
DT David Onyemata | 6 | 24%
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III | 6 | 24%
TE Ross Dwelley | 6 | 24%
CB Mike Hughes | 6 | 24%
DT Kentavius Street | 6 | 24%
DE Zach Harrison | 6 | 24%
DT Ta'Quon Graham | 6 | 24%
RB Tyler Allgeier | 4 | 16%
CB Clark Phillips | 4 | 16%
LB Kaden Elliss | 3 | 12%
CB Dee Alford | 3 | 12%
OT Jake Matthews | 2 | 8%
OT Kaleb McGary | 2 | 8%
OG Matthew Bergeron | 2 | 8%
OG Chris Lindstrom | 2 | 8%
OG Kyle Hinton | 2 | 8%
DE James Smith-Williams | 1 | 4%
Takeaways
Falcons coach Raheem Morris said he expected safety Richie Grant to have a role on defense, but Grant played special teams only Sunday. Conversely, Justin Simmons and Jessie Bates played every defensive snap.
No rookies played on offense or defense, and four -- second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, fourth-round defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, sixth-round receiver Casey Washington and sixth-round running back Jase McClellan -- were inactive.
The Falcons were the only team in the NFL without a rookie playing a single offensive or defensive snap. Fifth-round linebacker J.D. Bertrand, who played 23 snaps on special teams, was the only first-year player to see the field.
At cornerback, Mike Hughes dominated the snap share opposite A.J. Terrell, though Clark Phillips played a pair of defensive series in the second half. Hughes took 84% of the snaps, while Phillips saw the other 16%.
"I guess coach was trying to make sure everybody's fresh," Hughes told Falcons on SI postgame.
Nate Landman received the starting nod -- and narrow majority of snaps -- over Troy Andersen at inside linebacker next to Kaden Elliss. Still, the two rotated heavily (as expected), with Landman playing six snaps more than Andersen.
Offensively, receiver Drake London played every snap, and tight end Kyle Pitts was on the field for all but two. They saw only six collective targets, culminating in five receptions for 41 yards. Thus, while their final stat lines don't show it, but London and Pitts were heavily deployed Sunday.
Charlie Woerner saw 23 snaps, or 41% of the offense's total, as the No. 2 tight end, while slot receiver Ray-Ray McCloud played 30 snaps, good for 54% of the total. In essence, the Falcons had a fair balance of 12 personnel (two tight ends) and 11 personnel (three receivers) packages. Atlanta ran almost strictly 12 personnel last year, posting a league-high 41.8% rate.
In the running game, Bijan Robinson took 18 carries and was on the field for 50 snaps, or 89% of the team's total. Conversely, Tyler Allgeier saw just three carries and played only 10 snaps, or 18% of the offense's total.
"It's really all in the flow of the game," Allgeier said postgame. "Whenever I get the chance to get in, just doing my part -- complementing Bijan."
Up Next
The Falcons return to action at 8:15 p.m. Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.