After Falcons' Star Acquisitions, Raheem Morris Says 'People Want to be Here'
This offseason, the Atlanta Falcons spent a majority of their financial and draft capital on improving an offense that ranked No. 26 league-wide in scoring last year.
But after months of work dedicated to that side of the ball, it took less than 24 hours for Atlanta to revamp the other, trading for New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon before signing free agent safety Justin Simmons to a one-year deal.
Judon is a four-time Pro Bowler. Simmons has been a second-team All-Pro four of the past five years. They were two of the best players available. Now, they're both Falcons.
And Falcons head coach Raheem Morris thinks it's a sign of how highly the organization is viewed by those on the outside -- thanks in part to the spring free agency signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins and the lofty expectations that followed.
"People want to be here, let's just flat out say it," Morris said after Saturday's preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. "When you've got a guy like Kirk Cousins leading the way, and you've got a chance to go do something special -- which I believe we do -- people want to come and be here."
When the Falcons gave Cousins a four-year, $180 million contract in March, Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot did so believing he'd be a multiplier -- someone who elevates the play of those around him as much as the quarterback position itself.
Through Cousins's multiplicity, the Falcons have become a trendy pick to win the NFC South and snap a six-year playoff drought. Owner Arthur Blank said he has more optimism surrounding this team than he's had in several years, and Fontenot believes the addition of Cousins plays a large part in that.
Atlanta made a few splash signings last offseason, from safety Jessie Bates III to defensive lineman Calais Calais, that signaled it was a popular destination.
But since Morris -- a coach known for building strong relationships with players who's highly thought of around the league -- replaced Arthur Smith at the helm in January, the Falcons have found considerable success with several big-name targets.
Morris gave the credit to Fontenot, who is "constantly churning" the roster from the top to bottom, and an elite level of communication throughout the building.
Such communication doesn't just go from the front office to the coaches, but also to the players. Before trading for Judon, Fontenot reached out to Bates and asked for his thoughts on the potential acquisition.
For the Falcons, everybody is involved in communication, which Morris believes strengthens the quality of the organization.
"Anything that needs to be talked about will be addressed openly, honestly [and] with clear communication so we don't have any mistakes or anything that happens in a wrong way," Morris said. "I've got so much confidence with this organization, how we handle our business and how we do everything we do the right way.
"It's just fun to be able to get those kinds of players."
Atlanta completed the first part of the mission: Adding Judon and Simmons. Now comes the most important -- integrating them into the defense so their skill levels and the team's results are maximized.
Judon was in attendance for Saturday's exhibition contest in Baltimore, where he spent the first five years of his career. Both Judon and Simmons will have their first chance to practice with the Falcons at 1:15 p.m. Monday in Flowery Branch.
Morris said the challenge at hand is to get the two stars acclimated and heading in the right direction in a timely manner. Atlanta's performance team will play a significant role in the process, ensuring both players are in the same shape -- physically and mentally -- as those who have been with the Falcons all offseason.
As for the on-field aspect, Morris plans on Judon and Simmons experiencing an install-heavy start.
"We'll be able to shove a bunch of jogthroughs at them, a bunch of walkthrough reps," Morris said. "We'll get a chance to watch them move around in individuals, get those guys going. They're at two different levels -- one guy was in camp, one guy was not -- so we'll figure those guys out individually and we'll do it the right way."
That's the work-intensive part. A much easier aspect is not messing up good players, which Morris joked is another goal of his.
The Falcons have two more quality players than they started last week with. They have an offense littered with upgrades and a defense that now boasts five players -- Judon, Simmons, Bates, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and cornerback A.J. Terrell -- with Pro Bowl and/or All-Pro nods to their name.
The roster is much improved. Now, the wins must follow, and with cutdown day looming, Morris is pleased with the depth his team now boasts -- a nod to the Falcons being an increasingly attractive landing spot for players across the league.
"For me and for us, we'll never apologize for acquiring good players," Morris said.