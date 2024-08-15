BREAKING: Atlanta Falcons Sign Star Free Agent DB Justin Simmons
The Atlanta Falcons needed reinforcements in the secondary as injuries prompted depth concerns, and general manager Terry Fontenot responded by signing the biggest name left on the market: Justin Simmons, formerly of the Denver Broncos.
The Falcons are signing Simmons to a one-year, $8 million contract, according to Jordan Schultz. Simmons visited the Falcons on Monday and Tuesday in Flowery Branch, Ga., and went to dinner with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and cornerback A.J. Terrell.
Simmons, 30, has been named a second-team All-Pro four times in the last five years, and the lone time he missed the list, he made his first Pro Bowl in 2020.
The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Simmons is coming off a productive campaign in which he recorded 70 tackles and three interceptions across 15 games.
He's started the last 108 games he's played and would provide another seasoned voice to a unit littered with them -- Jarrett, Terrell and safety Jessie Bates III are all viewed as standout leaders.
This leadership has only been made more important but Atlanta's recent injury woes.
The Falcons will be without safety DeMarcco Hellams for a "significant time," head coach Raheem Morris announced Monday morning. Hellams, who injured his ankle in the preseason opener, was Atlanta's No. 3 safety for a majority of training camp and was expected to play a solid dose of snaps in a rotation with Richie Grant next to Bates.
Atlanta also lost defensive back Harrison Hand for the season with a knee injury sustained in Miami, forcing the hand of Fontenot and Morris to add more pieces.
The Falcons' depth chart at safety after Bates and Grant also includes Micah Abernathy, Lukas Denis, Dane Cruikshank, Tre Tarpley III and Josh Thompson.
The addition of Simmons comes in the aftermath of Atlanta making another splash addition -- former New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon, who was acquired via trade Wednesday.
Atlanta begins the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. on Sept. 8 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.