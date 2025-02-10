Falcons Super Bowl Odds Bleak Entering Offseason
As confetti fell on the Philadelphia Eagles after Super Bowl 59 on Sunday night at Caesar Superdome, the NFL calendar officially flipped to the 2025 offseason -- and for the Atlanta Falcons, that means another opportunity to bring home their first Lombardi Trophy.
But Atlanta enters the offseason with relatively low expactions.
The Falcons are tied for the 18th-best odds to win Super Bowl 60 at +6500, according to DraftKings. And in ESPN's early team rankings, the Falcons were slotted at No. 19.
Atlanta has several reasons for optimism, starting with a talented young offense spearheaded by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., running back Bijan Robinson and receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney.
Defensively, the Falcons fired coordinator Jimmy Lake and hired Jeff Ulbrich, who oft fielded quality units in the same role with the New York Jets.
There's also the point that Atlanta is coming off a tale of two seasons -- it started the year 6-3 and carried the NFC South lead into December before going just 2-6 to close the campaign.
With their late season collapse, the Falcons finished their seventh consecutive season with a losing record and no playoff appearance.
As such, while Morris feels optimistic about the team's future -- even before the offseason player acquisition phase begins -- he wants to turn words into action.
"You’ve got to go prove it," Morris said in his end-of-season press conference Jan. 6. "And really, it's about us just going to do it and not really talking about it."
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot struck a similar chord.
"We understand at this point the words don't mean anything," Fontenot said Jan. 9. "We have to speak with our results and that's what we're going to do."
Robinson, who finished top five in the NFL in both rushing yards and touchdowns, echoed the same thought during a podcast appearance with Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
"I think we could do some incredible things," Robinson said when asked about Atlanta's offense. "But, I mean, I can't be talking. We've got to go out there and do it. We can say as much as we want but we still got to go out there and prove it."
And evidently, the Falcons will have to overcome significant preseason doubt to do so.