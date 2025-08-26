Falcon Report

Atlanta Falcons Surprisingly Cut Backup Quarterback

As the deadline to reach 53 players on the roster, the Atlanta Falcons move on from another quarterback

Stick had one solid game for the Falcons this preseason
The Atlanta Falcons have until 4:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday to trim their roster down to 53 players. In the effort to shave down the roster, they made a surprising move. Third-string quarterback Easton Stick has been released, per NFL insider Ian Rapaport via X

Stick started in all three of Atlanta’s preseason games in 2025. He played his best game in week one of the preseason, against the Detroit Lions, going 15 of 18 (83.3%) with 149 passing yards and a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Blair.

Stick had signed a one-year $1,337,500 contract with a $167,500 signing bonus and $567,000 guaranteed, per Spotrac. So the Falcons will be eating Stick’s guaranteed money in dead cap.

They’re now down to three quarterbacks. They had three last year, but they moved on from Taylor Heinicke around the same time. It’s possible that they tried to find a deal and couldn’t. 

Atlanta began their first wave of cuts on Saturday, releasing 12 players, the most notable of which was recently signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox. The Falcons kicked off cut day by releasing undrafted free agent cornerback Cobee Bryant

Quarterback four, Emory Jones, suffered a concussion during Atlanta’s second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. The Falcons signed Ben DiNucci and waived Jones prior to the final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

DiNucci played just two drives against the Cowboys and was one of Atlanta’s preliminary roster cuts on Saturday. Now with the release of Stick, the Falcons have just two quarterbacks on their roster: Michael Penix Jr and Kirk Cousins.

Atlanta could bring back Jones to be their third and final quarterback once he is back from injury. However, Stick has outplayed Jones in both camp and during the preseason. Jones had just 65 passing yards during his two preseason games. Jones was listed behind Stick in all three of Atlanta’s preseason depth charts. It would be unusual for the team to pick Jones over Stick. 

Most likely, the Falcons will turn to other quarterbacks who were cut and are now on the market to fill their new quarterback three spot. 

Players such as Mike White, Tyler Huntley, Hendon Hooker and Kyle Trask could fit this role for Atlanta.

