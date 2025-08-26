Promising UDFA Cobee Bryant Released by Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have until 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday to trim their roster down to 53 players. Atlanta began their first wave of cuts on Saturday, releasing 12 players, the most notable of which was recently signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox. The Falcons kicked off cut day by releasing undrafted free agent cornerback Cobee Bryant.
“Source: The Falcons are waiving CB Cobee Bryant, but hope to bring him back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported via X.
Bryant was signed by the Atlanta Falcons out of Kansas following the culmination of the 2025 NFL draft. During his four-year collegiate career, the defender recorded 13 interceptions, 128 tackles (107 solo, 21 assisted), 22 passes defended, three forced fumbles and three touchdowns.
Bryant going undrafted was shocking, as he was seen as a top-150 player before the draft.
It looked like the Falcons had gotten a steal when they signed Bryant as a free agent after the defender went undrafted. Unfortunately, the corner spent most of camp and the offseason injured.
Head coach Raheem Morris had big expectations for Bryant going into the offseason.
“Cobee is the most famous undrafted player I've ever been around," said Morris ahead of rookie mini-camp. "I mean, my kids know him. It's unbelievable, all the stuff that he has and the accolades. But, when you go back and watch the tape, you're not shocked that he's well known. The amount of players that he's played against and the guys that he's able to compete against when you watch his tape is exciting."
Bryant missed the beginning of training camp with an injury. He finally made his way back to the field the week of Atlanta’s first preseason game. He got some run with the second-team defense and made the most of it, showing up on every play and even intercepting a Kirk Cousins pass. It looked like the corner was making the most of his time on the field.
However, unfortunately, he injured himself in the Falcons' week one preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions. Bryant missed the entire next week of practice and the Falcons' second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. This was big as the young defender missed joint practices with the Titans, which head coach Raheem Morris believes is more important than the preseason games.
As Bryant got healthy again, he played in Atlanta’s third and final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Bryant struggled, giving up a pass interference in the endzone, which led to a Cowboys score late in the fourth quarter.
While Atlanta’s cornerback depth is relatively weak, the cut is not shocking, as Bryant has spent most of the offseason injured or recovering from injury. If the Falcons can lock down Bryant on their practice squad, he could become a contributor later on in the season or in the coming years.
Each player cut must pass through waivers before being eligible to sign to practice squads beginning on Wednesday afternoon. The Falcons recruited Bryant heavily on as an undrafted free agent, with Morris taking a personal interest in signing him, so Atlanta may still have a leg up on bringing him back into the fold on Wednesday.