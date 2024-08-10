'Tough Night': Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke Struggles at Dolphins in Preseason
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke's difficult summer continued in Friday night's 20-13 preseason-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
The 31-year-old Heinicke, who started four games for the Falcons last season, completed just 4-of-11 passes for 11 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in a quarter-and-a-half of action.
On his second snap of the game after replacing starter Michael Penix Jr. midway through the second quarter, Heinicke and center Jovaughn Gwyn had a dirty snap exchange, resulting in a fumble that Dolphins defensive tackle Isaiah Mack recovered at the Falcons' six-yard line. Miami scored a touchdown the next play, taking a 17-10 lead it never relinquished.
After the game, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris evaluated Heinicke's performance.
"Tough night on Heinicke," Morris said. "Obviously going out there trying to run the football. He actually hit -- got a little protection issue at the end when he got sacked. You want to get him settled down, get him a couple reps and get him a chance to go back out there next week and see what he can do."
Heinicke's longest completion was four yards, a mark he hit three times -- one apiece to running backs Jase McClellan and Avery Williams and receiver Dylan Drummond. He also took Atlanta's lone sack of the night.
Across eight drives that began with Heinicke at the helm, the Falcons ran 26 total plays and gained 44 yards. They scored three points, as kicker Younghoe Koe hit a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter after Atlanta inherited the ball at midfield and gained 13 yards on five plays.
Entering his seventh professional campaign, Heinicke's stock in Atlanta has taken a significant hit over the last five months. Heinicke, a local product who attended Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Ga., went from late-season starter in a deficient quarterback room to the backup of Kirk Cousins, a four-time Pro Bowler who signed a nine-figure deal with the Falcons this spring.
Adding Cousins did little to change Heinicke's career trajectory, as the former Old Dominion standout was expected to return to a backup role regardless. But when the Falcons selected Penix at No. 8 overall, it not only "shocked" Heinicke, but put him in an unenviable position.
When the Falcons hold 11-on-11 periods at training camp, Cousins and Penix are the only ones who take snaps. Before the first practice of camp, Morris said Penix and Heinicke would split snaps with the second-team, but the scenario hasn't played out as such.
Heinicke said after Atlanta's open training camp practice in late July at Seckinger High School that he "see(s) the writing on the wall" in regard to his role. He's attempting to be an outlet for both Cousins and Penix in whatever way he can.
But the side effect is Heinicke has received very few physical reps this summer. At Seckinger, he was nearly intercepted twice in a session Morris named "the young guy period," designed for third- and fourth-string players.
On a bigger stage under brighter lights Friday, Heinicke struggled once more. He's firmly at risk of not making the 53-man roster, as much due to his own opportunity as the team's wish.
At the NFL owners meetings in late March, Morris dubbed Heinicke an elite backup. Currently, Heinicke is slated as Atlanta's No. 3 passer. He took a pay cut to remain with the team this spring, as his base salary went from $5 million to $1.21 million, according to ESPN.
Heinicke is entering the final season of a two-year deal he signed in March 2023. If the Falcons trade or release him, they will take on $3.32 million in dead money while opening the aforementioned $1.21 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.
It's worth noting Heinicke isn't the only passer who struggled Friday, as No. 4 option Nathan Rourke went just 3-of-13 for 37 yards during his fourth quarter stint, though he added a 21-yard scramble and nearly led the Falcons to a late touchdown drive that would have tied the game.
Between generic preseason plays and a group of offensive linemen and receivers unlikely to make the active roster, both quarterbacks faced uphill climbs. Rourke is also less than two weeks into his Falcons tenure, as he was signed by the team Aug. 1, replacing undrafted rookie John Paddock.
On a broader scale, if Atlanta had intents of keeping Heinicke, swapping No. 4 quarterbacks at this stage in the summer would hardly seem necessary.
As such, the Heinicke situation feels unresolved. In the short-term, he'll look to rebound from, as Morris said, a "tough night," with hopes of getting into a rhythm in the Falcons' second preseason game next Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.
But regarding his long-term future, nothing said or done in Miami inspires confidence that Heinicke or the Falcons are motivated to changing the proverbial writing painted on the wall months ago.