Falcons Trade for Patriots Star Pass Rusher? Atlanta Among Top Landing Spots
The Atlanta Falcons entered training camp with several questions about their edge rushing contingency, and their potential answers took a hit in last Friday night's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.
Third-round rookie outside linebacker Bralen Trice suffered a torn ACL late in the first half and will miss the remainder of the season. Falcons coach Raheem Morris said in his press conference Monday that Atlanta was depending on Trice to contribute on early downs.
The Falcons may have to bring in reinforcements -- a reality Morris didn't rule out with the proactive nature of general manager Terry Fontenot, assistant general manager Kyle Smith and director of player personnel Ryan Pace.
"Our guys upstairs ... are continuously just pounding and grinding in the roster," Morris said. "They do a nice job of that and continue to improve. So, I definitely could see some things happening over the next couple of weeks and how we go about our business.
"But I'm excited with all the opportunities and things they always bring up to present."
And one of those opportunities may just include the chance to make a splash trade before the season opener Sept. 8 -- acquiring New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon.
The Falcons are one of the four best fits in terms of landing spots, according to CBS Sports, alongside the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
"Money could be the key issue with this potential marriage as the Falcons have just $3.4 million in available cap space, but the need is there for them to get their books in order," CBS Sports writes. "Atlanta went all in this offseason boosting its offense, headlined by the signing of Kirk Cousins in free agency.
"While that side of the ball should be much improved than in seasons past, the Falcons could still use someone to pressure the quarterback if they want to seriously contend in the NFC."
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Judon has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL over the last several years. He made the Pro Bowl each year from 2019-22 and was well on his way to a fifth consecutive bid in 2023 before suffering a torn right lower bicep after playing in just four games.
Judon, who turns 32 years old on Thursday, has played in 114 games with 82 starts since entering the league in 2016. He has made 66.5 sacks, 87 tackles for loss and 165 quarterback hits in his career.
The Baton Rouge, La., native was stellar in 2021-22, totaling 28 sacks and 53 quarterback hits while playing in all 34 games. In 2023, he had four sacks in as many games and appeared on pace for another strong campaign.
But now, Judon finds himself disgruntled in contract talks with the Patriots. He's making just $6.5 million in 2024, the final season of a four-year deal he signed in 2021.
And according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, several teams around the NFL are trying to capitalize on Judon's situation with New England by entering trade talks -- and Fowler mentioned the Falcons among those who may be interested.
"You've got Chicago, Houston, Tampa, Atlanta," Fowler said. "And so, will they make an offer that's enticing enough? Right now, early stages, my sense is the Patriots don't want to do that, but maybe someone will make it interesting."
Will that "someone" be the Falcons? Only time will tell -- but after bringing in four-time All-Pro safety Justin Simmons for a free agency visit Monday and Tuesday, Fontenot and his staff appear willing to make a splash.
And they may just investigate the cost of a Judon-sized cannonball.