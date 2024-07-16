Will Atlanta Falcons Trade for San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk? Here's Why Not
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The San Francisco 49ers host one of the NFL's best young receivers in Brandon Aiyuk - but there appears to be trouble in paradise.
Aiyuk formally requested a trade Tuesday, according to NFL Network, after months of speculation about his long-term future. Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie contract and wants a new deal - but after months of unsuccessful negotiations, he's taking his frustrations to a new level.
Now, speculation grows even more - about Aiyuk's present situation and future outcome. Here's another question: Should the Atlanta Falcons enter the conversation?
For starters, San Francisco has no intention of trading Aiyuk, according to ESPN. It takes two to tango, and any potential trade partner appears to be dancing solo as things stand.
Aiyuk is playing this season on the fifth-year rookie option, which comes with $14.124 million guaranteed, per OverTheCap. According to The Athletic, the 49ers have tried to give Aiyuk a new deal worth $26-27 million annually, but the 2020 first-round pick wants more.
Both facets create problems for Atlanta, which currently has only $3.47 million in cap space available entering training camp. Money can be opened, but likely not $11 million worth.
Cap space exists in future years, but the Falcons have other priorities and, within the next calendar year, may look to extend both cornerback A.J. Terrell and tight end Kyle Pitts.
Atlanta will also face a contract decision on receiver Drake London, who has two years left on his rookie deal before the fifth-year option enters the equation. All the while, the Falcons are paying receiver Darnell Mooney $13 annually through 2026.
While investing in weapons is fine, the Falcons have already done so. Between London, Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson, Atlanta has three top-10 picks at three different skill positions. Mooney is far from a cheap complementary option.
As such, while adding Aiyuk, a second-team All-Pro last season, is a tantalazing hypothetical, the Falcons don't have the pressing need or current financial flexibility to justify such a move - and that's before discussing the extensive capital it would take to acquire Aiyuk's services.
