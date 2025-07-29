Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Day 4: Falcons Finding Their Edge as Pads Come On
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – Day 4 of Atlanta Falcons training camp is in the books, but Tuesday ushered a major new development with full pads coming on for the first time this season.
After some scuffles flared up on Sunday, there was a lingering level of tension coming into Tuesday's practice. The fighting aspect of practices is something the staff wants to avoid, but the “edge” was something the Falcons intentionally added this offseason.
“It’s easy for me to get up here and talk tough and tell you what we’re going to do, right? Reality happens out there. That’s where reality happens,” Raheem Morris said before practice. “The fight thing is something that you want to be able to avoid by getting that physicality ramped up to a different level, and that’s what I want to see happen today.”
While there were no fights on Tuesday – aside from a little standard pushing and shoving, that mentality has been felt throughout the early parts of training camp. The defense in particular has led the charge, and that was largely by design.
“It wasn’t just a part of practice, it wasn’t even a part of the people in the building, it was a part of our draft,” Morris continued. “We wanted to add a little edge to our football team, we wanted to add a little edge to our rush. All the really great ball players that I’ve been around, they got that edge.
“It was a part of our whole philosophy, part of our practice, part of us becoming the team we want to be is about acquiring players with some natural edge.”
James Pearce Jr. has become the poster child for that sort of mentality, and it has seemed to permeate different parts of the team. That is precisely why they made the aggressive move in April to get a guy who could help them reach the level that has evaded them for more than a decade.
“He’s got an edge to him. No pun intended, he’s got an edge to him and I just love that about him,” Kaden Ellis said after practice. “You’ve got to have it. This is football and it’s about dominating trenches, you know? You see who won the Super Bowl last year and how they did it. It was in the trenches, and at the end of the day, that’s the engine of the team.”
For a unit who finished second to last in pressure rate, sack rate, and team sacks, unlocking that gear will be especially critical. It is typically a much better place for coaches to be in having to keep the leash on their guys rather than trying to find ways to kick them into gear. Four days in, and it feels like they have had little problem there.
This mentality goes beyond the football field. Morris told the media that he is already feeling it on the field, but also in the weight room and the meeting rooms. He said it has given the coaching staff a little more juice, too. At that point, it becomes a part of this team’s identity.
“Then it becomes authentic, it becomes who they are,” he said. “It’s contagious throughout the building. I love it. I can already feel that edge, that hunger, that obsession to go out there and be the best versions of ourselves.”
Competition at the wide receiver position
After an early injury to Darnell Mooney and the signing of veteran DJ Chark, the wide receiver room has been put under the early spotlight during camp.
Drake London is the only entrenched starter, with Kyle Pitts and Ray-McCloud battling in the slot. Behind them, it's become a bit of a fluid situation during practice. KhaDarel Hodge took many of the early reps, but David Sills and Chris Blair also mixed in there throughout the team period.
“Ray Ray has been stepping a lot,” quarterback Michael Penix said after practice about who’s stepping into Mooney’s void. “I saw David Sills come in and make a lot of big-time plays. Chris Blair, he’s always been consistent since I’ve been here. Those guys have definitely been stepping up at that position.”
Pitts was also seen taking reps with the wide receivers again today during walkthroughs, but he did not make an appearance during the live team drills.
Rotation at safety
Raheem Morris mentioned a “youth movement” mixed in with the “veteran savvy,” and there is no better example of that than with the Falcons’ secondary. Guys like AJ Terrell and Jessie Bates match up with a pair of rookies and DeMarcco Hellams – who is nearly still in that role after a training camp injury in 2024 cost him his second NFL season.
Hellams, in particular, is someone who has been itching to get back out on the field in full pads. Last summer, he was noted as someone who liked to hit, and some of that aggression started to bubble up to the surface on Tuesday.
He ran with the second team alongside Jordan Fuller for most of practice. Rookie Xavier Watts was taking snaps with the first team alongside Bates. Watts, perhaps taking some notes out of Hellams’s playbook, was more than willing to dish out a few hits during practice.
“It’s fun to watch,” Morris said about the way the safety room is developing. “It’s fun for these guys to get out here an run and play fast.”
Special teams roles still very much in flux
Younghoe Koo and Lenny Krieg both took reps kicking in front of the entire team on Tuesday. If Krieg won the day on Sunday, Koo probably won Tuesday.
The German national went first, but shanked a 32-yard try. He made his next kick (37 yards), missed the long try (52 yards), and finished with a pair of makes (47 and 38 yards). Koo came next and connected with four of his five tries (37, 48, 42, and 32 yards), but missed wide on the long kick (52 yards).
While there is a notable difference in sound when Krieg kicks the ball versus Koo, experience would still fall on the side of the latter.
The kicking battle will continue throughout camp, but not too much should of where things stand today. For now, the biggest moment will be the first preseason game next Friday (August 8th) against the Lions.
Punt return came next, and Jamal Agnew and Ray Ray McCloud alternated receiving the kicks.
Other notes
Kirk Cousins looks much more lively. From the sideline, his arm strength looks noticeably better and his mobility on rollouts (while undoubtedly still limited by athleticism) has been much improved, too.
Raheem Morris was heard yelling “be intentional” every time a player went to the ground. They were working hard to prevent any scuffles today. There was one minor flair up, though, with tight end Felipe Franks getting into it with a group of defenders. Nothing really came of that though.
The defense won the tight red zone period today, allowing just one score in four tries.
The interior defensive line is heavy on the rotations. It was not uncommon to see Morgan Fox with Brandon Dorlus on one set of downs and then Fox with David Onyemata on their next set. The Falcons will continue to fluctuate with this position group to keep them all fresh, but their depth has been on display during camp.