Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Everything to Know from Day 6
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When the Atlanta Falcons started practice at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday on IBM Performance Field, it marked a return to normalcy after a hectic night turned into a scrambled morning.
The Falcons were initially supposed to practice at 9:30 a.m., but due to storms the night before, their plans changed. Power went off in the middle of the night, causing some players -- like quarterback Kirk Cousins and linebacker Troy Andersen -- to head home. The team's gym had no lights, thwarting workout plans for staff members.
But as walkthroughs progressed into stretches and routes on air turned into competitive periods of 11-on-11, the Falcons put in over two hours of work on the practice field Wednesday, concluding activities at around 10:30 a.m.
Here's a rundown of an action-packed sixth day of training camp ...
Pass-Heavy Day Headlines 11-on-11
After a ground-oriented approach Tuesday with pads on for the first time, the Falcons opened up their aerial attack Wednesday.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins went 18-of-27 overall, including 12-of-16 against the first-team defense. Two of those incompletions came via a throwaway due to defensive end Zach Harrison sniffing out a screen and receiver Ray-Ray McCloud dropping a slant.
During the starters vs. starters two-minute drill, Cousins completed 8-of-10 passes, capped off by a pinpoint throw to receiver Drake London in between corners Dee Alford and Clark Phillips. London was called down at the one-yard line, but the play didn't count due to a hands-to-the-face penalty on Atlanta's offensive line.
Rookie signal caller Michael Penix Jr. went 11-of-15 through the air, completing all six of his attempts in the backups vs. backups period. Penix's two-minute drill ended prematurely after receiver Rondale Moore lost the ball following a completion over the middle.
Penix used his tight ends extensively, hitting Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley twice apiece while connecting once with John FitzPatrick. He also had success with Moore -- perhaps Penix's best throw of the day came on a 15-yard comeback to Moore on the right seam, highlighting his arm talent and anticipation.
Both Penix and Cousins worked underneath frequently, with swing passes and screens seeing a fair dose of usage. The Falcons ran several creative screen packages, including a cross/throwback iteration to Pitts.
But for as productive aerially as the Falcons were, their pass rush had plenty of success. Atlanta's defense finished with six sacks, three from linebackers -- one apiece for Kaden Elliss, Andersen and Milo Eifler -- and three from defensive linemen -- Grady Jarrett, Bralen Trice and Kentavius Street had one each.
Phillips, Moore Have Best Days of Camp
With the Falcons now a week into training camp, the picture around depth chart spots is growing clearer -- and both Phillips and Moore aren't in spots many expected.
Phillips entered training camp as the perceived leader in Atlanta's No. 2 corner race, but veteran Mike Hughes received the nod instead. Defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said after practice Wednesday that Hughes had a strong spring and earned the right to play more snaps.
But on Wednesday, Phillips was a clear standout. He continued working with the second-team defense but routinely found himself in good position. He's flashed at various points in camp -- including intercepting Penix last Saturday -- and continues to make plays, even if it hasn't yet led to a promotion on the depth chart.
Veteran nickel Antonio Hamilton Sr. also enjoyed a strong day, turning an impressive period of one-on-ones into an active 11-on-11. Tasked with defending a comeback from receiver Darnell Mooney, Hamilton broke up Cousins's pass, one of the rare times a defensive back has done so during camp.
Offensively, Moore caught a screen pass from Cousins before grabbing a reception on a comeback the next play. While merely a two-play stint, it marked Moore's first action with the starters since OTAs.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday that Moore, who has spent a majority of training camp as a third-string player, is heating up -- and his role reflected as such Wednesday. He also caught several passes from Penix, and his fumble was the first clear mistake he's made in several days.
New Receivers Get Chance with Second Team
When the Falcons worked through walkthroughs before stretching and officially starting Wednesday's practice, each of the team's new receivers -- James Washington and Jesse Matthews, who both signed Monday -- watched from behind the starters.
On the opposite end of the field, Atlanta's third- and fourth-team offense did the same walkthrough. Josh Ali and Austin Mack worked with this group after starting camp with the first- and second-team.
When the Falcons went through warmups and one-on-ones, neither Washington nor Matthews worked with the starting unit, but it appears the two wideouts are in contention for the No. 6 receiver spot with a group of players that includes sixth-round rookie Casey Washington.
Extracurriculars
Rookie running back Jase McClellan, a sixth-round draft pick, has seen his role rise over the past few days, acclimating to NFL practices after missing all of rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp due to an undisclosed pre-draft injury.
The Falcons' base defensive line Wednesday included outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata and defensive end James Smith-Williams, as it has throughout camp. Atlanta's secondary also remains unchanged, with Hughes joining Alford and A.J. Terrell at corner while Richie Grant and Jessie Bates III worked at safety.
At linebacker, the Falcons used Andersen next to Elliss in the two-minute drill. Andersen and Nate Landman have spent much of the summer rotating, and it appears Atlanta will use the two in specific packages and situations with hopes of best maximizing their skill sets. Andersen will be utilized in more athletically-straining spots while Landman is an early-down, run-enforcing player.
The Falcons are off from practice Thursday before returning at 6 p.m. Friday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It marks the team's second -- and final -- open session of training camp. Tickets, which are $5 and benefit Emory Healthcare, are available HERE.