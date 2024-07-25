Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Notes: Rookie Report, Defensive Surprises
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons began training camp practice Thursday at IBM Performance Field, marking the start of a six-week ramp-up period before the regular season arrives.
When the Falcons started their first phase of stretching at 11:15 a.m., the Black-Eyed Peas' hit song "Let's Get it Started" blared over speakers. It was a fitting tune for a page turned to a new chapter, an organization looking for a fresh start after six playoff-less seasons and a pair of head coach firings.
Over the next 90 minutes, Atlanta strolled through its opening training camp session - literally.
Here's what to know from the Falcons' walkthrough practice ...
Defensive Depth Chart Takes Unexpected Turn
The Falcons entered the summer with questions surrounding the starting spot opposite A.J. Terrell at corner and Jessie Bates at safety - and the initial answer at both spots is contrary to what most expected externally.
Atlanta began walkthroughs with Mike Hughes as the starting No. 2 corner with Richie Grant placed next to Bates. Clark Phillips III, the Falcons' other primary contender to start alongside Terrell, worked almost exclusively with the second-team defense.
DeMarcco Hellams, who ascended into a significant defensive role down the stretch of his rookie season last year, had a few snaps with Atlanta's first-team defense, though he spent most of his time working with Micah Abernathy on the second team.
Hellams and Grant alternated at times and had a few snaps next to each other, a continuation from their role in OTAs and minicamp.
Elsewhere in the secondary, Dee Alford was the Falcons' starting nickel, holding a firm hand over Antonio Hamilton Sr., while Kevin King was the second-team corner opposite Phillips. King, a 2017 second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers, signed with Atlanta this spring after two years out of football.
On the defensive line, the Falcons rotated several bodies. Inside, Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata led a group that also included Eddie Goldman, Ta'Quon Graham and second-round rookie Ruke Orhorhoro.
At defensive end, Atlanta started James Smith-Williams over Zach Harrison. Both played with their hand in the dirt as traditional 3-4 ends, as did third-round rookie Bralen Trice, who also spent time at outside linebacker.
Lorenzo Carter received the nod over Arnold Ebiketie in the Falcons' primary edge linebacker spot, but in five-down sets, both Carter and Ebiketie were on the field.
Several Notable Names Demoted to Third Team
Atlanta's receiving core has several new faces, but two of the more notable ones found themselves on the far field working with the third- and fourth-team offense to begin camp.
Rondale Moore, acquired via trade from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder, served as the slot receiver, catching passes from rookie signal callers Michael Penix Jr. and John Paddock.
Alongside Moore was sixth-round rookie Casey Washington, who had a strong OTAs during which he worked, at times, with the first and second teams. Yet on Thursday, he found himself on the lower of the two fields.
In place of Moore and Washington, receivers Austin Mack and Josh Ali worked with Atlanta's second-team offense. Mack signed with the Falcons in January after a 1,000-yard season in the Canadian Football League, while Ali spent much of last season on the Falcons' practice squad.
Defensively, 2022 third-round outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone continued working with the third- and fourth-team unit, as he did in OTAs and minicamp. Another experienced edge presence, Bradlee Anae, joined Malone up front.
Rookie Report
Orhorhoro and Trice, the Falcons' first two defensive selections, were the only rookies to see the field with the first two teams. Penix, fourth-round defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, fifth-round linebacker J.D. Bertrand and sixth-round defensive tackle Zion Logue were all on the third- and fourth-team field.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said before the session that Jarrett, who tore his ACL in Week 8 last season, will be on a controlled ramp-up plan, which Morris believes benefits Orhorhoro and the rest of the rookie defensive linemen in terms of snaps.
Due to the lack of competitive sessions - Thursday was all walkthroughs and installations with no pads - there wasn't much to take away from Atlanta's rookies in on-field performance.
Extracurriculars
Cousins, who suffered a torn Achilles in Week 8 last year, was medically cleared to practice and showed no limitations. He said after practice he's cautiously relieved to be back though wants to see how he feels come the regular season.
Off the field, Cousins is roommates with Penix, backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke and tight end Kyle Pitts. Penix asked Cousins what snacks he wanted for camp, and Cousins responded with trail mix - so Penix brought Cousins a large bin of trail mix for their dorm room.
Atlanta's group of punt and kick returners consisted of running back Avery Williams, receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, Hughes, Alford and Moore, among several others. Williams and McCloud are expected to be the primary return specialists.
Morris said before practice running back Robert Burns Jr., an undrafted free agent in 2023 who spent last year on the Chicago Bears' practice squad, is the lone player on Atlanta's physically unable to perform (PUP) list at the start of camp. Every other player reported and participated in practice.
The Falcons return to the practice field at 9:30 a.m. Friday, with the session expected to be more traditional in regard to competitive periods.