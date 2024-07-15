Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Preview: Kirk Cousins Health, Michael Penix Jr. Role
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons are now entering their final week of summer break before returning to IBM Performance Field on July 24, a voyage they'll make with assurance under center for the first time in three years.
After 14 seasons of consistency from Matt Ryan, the Falcons endured two years of hardships at quarterback, watching as three passers - Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke - started and, more often than not, struggled.
Led by new head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, the Falcons entered this offseason determined to avoid past mistakes.
In free agency, Atlanta gave four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins a four-year contract worth up to $180 million. A month and a half later, the Falcons drafted Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall selection.
Elsewhere in the room, the Falcons chose to retain backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who was a potential cap casualty in free agency, and signed former Illinois passer John Paddock to an undrafted rookie deal.
With Atlanta arriving for training camp July 24, FalconsSI is previewing each position group. Here's what to know about the Falcons' revamped quarterback room entering the new season.
DEPTH CHART:
1. Cousins
2. Heinicke
3. Penix
4. Paddock
Biggest Questions
1. How soon will Cousins be fully recovered?
The 35-year-old Cousins was close to a full-go in OTAs and mandatory minicamp, despite being only seven months removed from the torn Achilles that cost him the final-nine games of last season. Cousins did everything the Falcons asked of him - but new head coach Raheem Morris noted he didn't have anybody around his feet.
As such, a more indicative judgement of Cousins's health will come when the Falcons put the pads on at training camp. He's expected to be ready for Week 1, and while he may not participate in the preseason, Cousins should be active in camp.
2. Is Heinicke or Penix the Falcons' backup?
With the rule the NFL introduced in 2023, teams can carry three quarterbacks on the roster, designate one as inactive on gamedays and still have them play if the first two get injured. The Falcons used this last year, and while the coaching staff is mostly different, may follow a similar path.
Thus, it's probable the Falcons carry both Heinicke and Penix. Morris noted this spring he believes Heinicke is an elite backup, and putting Penix in position to play early isn't necessarily Atlanta's plan.
During Penix's first month of practice, he largely worked as the No. 3 quarterback, but during seven-on-seven drills, he usually followed Cousins and took significantly more snaps than Heinicke.
Between age and injury recover, there's heightened focus on Cousins's health and, in turn, more significance on Atlanta's backup. Who the team ultimately chooses between Heinicke and Penix may prove crucial, though hardly indicative of Penix's long-term future.
3. Does Paddock have a future in Atlanta?
Few thought anything of Paddock when he signed post-draft, but he made a quick impression on Falcons quarterback coach T.J. Yates, who said the 2023 All-Big Ten honorable mention has been "a very pleasant surprise."
After playing in seven games with three starts as the Fighting Illini's backup, Paddock completed 59.4% of his passes for 1,278 yards and nine touchdowns to just three interceptions.
He's the clear No. 4 on Atlanta's depth chart and is highly unlikely to make the 53-man roster - but with a strong preseason, he may be able to earn a spot on the practice squad and extend his stay at the sport's highest level.
Extracurriculars
Beyond the on-field additions made to the quarterback room, the Falcons have revamped the staff members focused on the position. Yates, a former NFL quarterback, transitioned from receiver coach to his more natural position.
He's surrounded by a group Morris calls, "The quarterback contingent," featuring several former quarterbacks in D.J. Williams, K.J. Black, Chandler Whitmer and assistant Ken Zampese.
Last season, under former head coach Arthur Smith, the Falcons didn't have a designated quarterback coach - offensive coordinator Dave Ragone led the room, while assistant Patrick Kramer also contributed. There's a much greater emphasis on the staffing side under Morris.
Speaking of leaders, Cousins has quickly become a prominent voice in the room. His familiarity with Robinson's offense from his time in a similar system under Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has given him an advantage over his fellow players and even some of the staffers, Yates said.
As for Penix, the Falcons have been pleased with his start. He illustrated a live left arm, though his accuracy fluctuated in OTAs. He'll have plenty of eyes on him during training camp and the preseason, which is expected to be the most action he'll have as a rookie.
The Falcons will hold two open practices this fall, one July 27 and the other Aug. 2. Additional information on time, location and tickets are available HERE.