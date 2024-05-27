Falcons Rookie QB a 'Very Pleasant Surprise' During OTAs
As the Atlanta Falcons progressed through their first session of rookie minicamp May 10 in Flowery Branch, all eyes were on the quarterbacks playing catch in front of the east endzone on the nearside field.
But most only watched one of the two passers closely: Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta's choice at No. 8 overall and perhaps the most surprising first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
After the session, Penix was swarmed by reporters. The other signal caller walked back to the locker room, not a single interview to be done.
Now two and a half weeks removed from that day at IBM Performance Field, undrafted free agent quarterback John Paddock still draws little attention.
He's the Falcons' No. 4 quarterback in a room featuring four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins, veteran backup Taylor Heinicke and, of course, Penix. Eyes often fixate each time Cousins and Penix make throws, but they can wander when it's Paddock's turn.
Perhaps that shouldn't be the case.
"Paddock's been a very pleasant surprise," Falcons quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates said last week.
The Falcons Podcast: Watch | Spotify | Apple Pods
The Falcons signed Paddock shortly after the draft ended April 27, and he knew the situation he was entering: fourth-string quarterback, unlikely to make the roster, potential practice squad piece.
Yet Paddock just wanted an opportunity - something he's sought, and capitalized on, his whole career.
At Bloomfield Hills High School in Michigan, Paddock was the winningest quarterback in program history, a two-time all-state honorable mention and three-time all-conference selection.
The 6-0, 190-pounder went to Ball State, where he spent the first four years of his career as a reserve, playing in just five games and attempting only 34 passes.
But in an era of college football dominated by players transferring when their opportunities don't immediately come, Paddock stayed - and reaped the rewards. As a fifth-year senior in 2022, Paddock started all 12 games, completing 59.6% of his passes for 2,719 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Paddock parlayed his one year as a starter to the right to play on a bigger stage, transferring to Illinois - but he lost the starting job to Luke Altmyer, a former four-star recruit and coveted portal target who transferred from Ole Miss.
But when Paddock received his opportunities, he starred. Despite playing in only seven games and not starting until the final three games of the regular season, Paddock was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection after completing 59.4% of his passes for 1,278 yards and nine touchdowns to just three interceptions.
In his first start of the season, Paddock went 24-of-36 for 507 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 48-45 overtime victory against Indiana. He won Big Ten Player of the Week honors for his performance.
The week before, Paddock entered the game on 4th and 11 from his own 15-yard line with just 1:25 left on the clock and trailing Minnesota by five. Some 35 seconds later, he and the rest of the Illini were celebrating in the endzone. Paddock completed all three of his attempts, including a 46-yard touchdown, to lead a game-winning 85-yard drive for Illinois.
Still, Paddock received very little pre-draft attention and didn't hear his name called across the three-day event.
But the Falcons gave Paddock an opportunity to compete, and like he has at each of his previous stops, he's impressed.
"He's a good little player," Yates said. "He's got a good arm. He's got a good feel for the game. Obviously, not a lot of reps to go around out there for everybody, but whenever he's had his chance to get in there and do it, he's done a good job."
Part of the reason why Yates likes Paddock is because of that exact problem: the Falcons are trying to install a new offense under coordinator Zac Robinson, and Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract to join Atlanta this spring, is trying to develop timing and chemistry with his new receivers.
Further, Penix and Heinicke take priority in terms of snaps, because they're ahead of Paddock in the backup quarterback discussion. The Falcons are also trying to evaluate Penix more and more each session, and during seven-on-seven periods, Cousins and Penix often dominate the snap share.
As such, Paddock is forced to watch from the group of offensive players standing behind the play - but what stands out to Yates is that he's not wasting a single second of it.
"He has been absolutely great as far as getting mental reps," Yates said. "Every single rep in practice, you will see John Paddock in the back going through the progressions acting like he's throwing. He's going through every single rep in his own and doing it by himself."
Paddock's future in Atlanta is unknown. The Falcons could carry Cousins, Penix and Heinicke on their 53-man roster, meaning Paddock, who's poised to see action in the preseason, will be subjected to waivers before the start of the season.
However, if Atlanta decides to move Heinicke, Paddock could be an ideal No. 3.
Perhaps a practice squad reunion is in play, but even then, he's in the same spot as he is now - the fourth quarterback on a team with a cemented trio at the top.
Nevertheless, for no matter how long and prosperous or short and forgettable Paddock's stint with the Falcons proves to be, he's left a mark on those around him - and if there's one thing his journey shows, it's that he won't be discouraged by having to wait for his time in the spotlight.