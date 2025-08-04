Atlanta Falcons UDFA Cobee Bryant Announcing His Presence at Training Camp
The Atlanta Falcons signed former Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL draft. Bryant had 128 tackles, 22 passes defended, and 13 interceptions during his four-year collegiate career.
It was a bit of a surprise that Bryant went undrafted, and head coach Raheem Morris said last spring that the team made him a priority.
"We were fortunate enough to be able to bring him here on a 30 visit and to get a chance to meet with him and get around him and really find some real interest and be able to grow,” Morris said of the Falcons’ pre-draft interest in Bryant. “Then, when it came down to that – let's call it what it is, the recruiting process – I had a real clear vision and was able to really speak to him in a real clear fashion because I had watched the tape. I'd been around him. I knew what he can do.
"I knew what he was capable of. Whoever we were competing with basically didn't have a chance.”
The rookie has been dealing with injury and had yet to play during 11-on-11s in camp; that is, until Monday. Bryant quickly showed why the Falcons felt good about the addition at cornerback despite not taking one in the draft.
Bryant worked with the second-team defense, and he made the most of his snaps. Bryant intercepted a Kirk Cousins pass, a ball that was intended deep down the left sideline for newly signed wide receiver DJ Chark.
Fellow members of Atlanta’s 2025 rookie class already see Bryant’s intensity and talent.
“He’s a ball of energy,” Jalon Walker said. “I appreciate Cobee so much, the way, the energy that he brings to the locker room, the energy he brings outside, you know, that’s what we need in the defense. And of course, him getting that pick today it brings a smile to everybody.”
While the play probably did not get a smile out of Kirk Cousins, Bryant certainly brought the energy to practice. Not only did he register his interception, but he also broke up a pass earlier in the day from Michael Penix Jr to Casey Washington. Bryant also matched up against Drake London and Kyle Pitts, getting the change to show his mettle against the Falcons’ twin towers.
“I can just see his love for the game,” Penix replied when asked what he’s seen out of Bryant in camp so far.
“He love to play football. He love to be out here. You know, he got, he got a good connection with a lot of guys in the locker room, but he's been a good man. He’s working, trying to get back on the field. And now that he’s back there, back on the field, he made a couple plays, so we see what we want to see out of him.”
Energy has been the theme of Atlanta’s training camp in 2025. Penix spoke about how the intensity and energy were there six days ago. Brandon Dorlus said something similar four days ago.
Well, the undrafted free agent from Kansas has certainly been bringing the energy to the locker room, and as he gets healthy, he’s showing it on the field.