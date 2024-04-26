Report: Atlanta Falcons Tried Aggressive Trade Up in 1st Round
The Atlanta Falcons were long projected to take a defensive player with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but instead, they produced a decision-day stunner.
Atlanta selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the first round, just a month and a half after signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal worth up to $180 million.
And so, the Falcons departed the draft’s opening night without any improvements made to a defense featuring holes along the defensive line and in the secondary.
But general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris didn’t go down without a fight.
According to NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, who spoke with Morris on Friday morning, Atlanta liked UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu, who played under Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake from 2019-21 at Washington.
The Falcons were dead-last in ESPN's pass-rush win rate metric and have seemingly regressed having not replaced sack leaders Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree.
After selecting Penix, Fontenot began working the phones, trying to orchestrate a move from No. 43 overall back into the first round to secure Latu’s services.
“They decided not to take him there, but they tried to trade up into the teens to get Latu after this was done,” Wyche said on NFL Network’s Draft Kickoff. “So, that trade prospect, they couldn’t get up that high, but that was a player they wanted to get.
“That was their top-rated defensive player that they wanted.”
Instead, as Wyche added, the Indianapolis Colts beat the Falcons to the punch, selecting Latu at No. 15 overall.
So, why did Atlanta bypass Latu for Penix?
Morris and Fontenot each said they’re using the Green Bay Packers’ succession plan from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love as the blueprint, watching as Love sat behind Rodgers for three seasons before leading Green Bay a 9-8 record and the postseason in 2023, his first year as a starter.
The Falcons are content if Penix doesn’t play for the next three years, because if that’s the case, it means Cousins has thrived in the role and team success has likely followed suit.
Morris believes it’s a likely outcome – and even though the move may not benefit the Falcons in 2024, he’s keeping the organization’s long-term future in mind.
“I hope to be coaching this team for longer than 2024,” Morris told Wyche. “We have to have a plan in place.”
When Morris interviewed for the Falcons’ head-coaching vacancy after the 2020 season, he stressed the need to build a succession plan for Matt Ryan.
Instead, Morris didn’t get the job and Atlanta bypassed creating such a plan, opting to make Kyle Pitts the highest-drafted tight end in league history with the No. 4 overall pick.
As a byproduct of their quarterback incompetency thereafter, the Falcons fired Arthur Smith following three-straight 7-10 seasons. Morris isn’t going to risk such a scenario unfolding his tenure.
Penix was in high demand, as several teams – NFL Network reported the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders – tried to trade up to select him.
The Falcons felt they couldn’t wait. Now, they’re hoping Penix rewards their – even if it doesn’t happen for several years.