Atlanta Falcons Unveil Initial Practice Squad
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons made their roster cuts on Tuesday and officially unveiled their initial 53-man roster. Attention now turns to the development of the team’s 16-man practice squad, and all of the 22 players who were cut yesterday are in the running to make that unit starting at noon on Wednesday.
This is a very fluid situation, and things change quickly this time of year. There will be players league-wide who will make a roster that they may not be on come Week 1.
If the Falcons or any other team adds a released player during the waivers process, they must be added to their active, 53-man roster. Atlanta opted not to claim any players, and the team had none of its waived/released players picked up. Players were free to sign with whom they could agree to terms on Wednesday, like the pair of tackles who signed with the team after they cleared waivers.
With transactions taking place throughout the league today, the waivers were dark and full of terrors. Several questions loom for the Falcons and teams across the NFL.
Who will clear the waivers and return to the Falcons on their practice squad? Could the team opt to pull in some new players to add to their 53-man roster?
The Falcons opted to retain kicker Lenny Krieg, allowing them to add one additional practice squad spot by virtue of the NFL’s international pathways program. Krieg will provide immediate depth for Younghoe Koo, and they could retain him without counting against the 16-man limit if they choose.
Who else made the squad? Falcons On SI has all of the signings below.
ATLANTA FALCONS PRACTICE SQUAD
WR Nick Nash
WR Dylan Drummond
WR Chris Blair
Kicker Lenny Krieg
CB Cobee Bryant
CB C.J. Henderson
S Ronnie Harrison
QB Easton Stick
OT Brandon Parker
OG Joshua Gray
RB Carlos Washington Jr
DL Kentavius Street
Edge Khalid Kareem
TE Joshua Simon
NOT INCLUDED, BUT COMING LATER
OT Carter Warren
OT Ryan Hayes