Atlanta Falcons Unveil Initial Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons officially announced their initial 16-man practice squad ahead of the 2025 season.

Garrett Chapman

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons made their roster cuts on Tuesday and officially unveiled their initial 53-man roster. Attention now turns to the development of the team’s 16-man practice squad, and all of the 22 players who were cut yesterday are in the running to make that unit starting at noon on Wednesday. 

This is a very fluid situation, and things change quickly this time of year. There will be players league-wide who will make a roster that they may not be on come Week 1.

If the Falcons or any other team adds a released player during the waivers process, they must be added to their active, 53-man roster. Atlanta opted not to claim any players, and the team had none of its waived/released players picked up. Players were free to sign with whom they could agree to terms on Wednesday, like the pair of tackles who signed with the team after they cleared waivers.

With transactions taking place throughout the league today, the waivers were dark and full of terrors. Several questions loom for the Falcons and teams across the NFL. 

Who will clear the waivers and return to the Falcons on their practice squad? Could the team opt to pull in some new players to add to their 53-man roster? 

The Falcons opted to retain kicker Lenny Krieg, allowing them to add one additional practice squad spot by virtue of the NFL’s international pathways program. Krieg will provide immediate depth for Younghoe Koo, and they could retain him without counting against the 16-man limit if they choose.

Who else made the squad? Falcons On SI has all of the signings below. 

ATLANTA FALCONS PRACTICE SQUAD

WR Nick Nash

WR Dylan Drummond

WR Chris Blair

Kicker Lenny Krieg

CB Cobee Bryant

CB C.J. Henderson

S Ronnie Harrison

QB Easton Stick

OT Brandon Parker

OG Joshua Gray

RB Carlos Washington Jr

DL Kentavius Street

Edge Khalid Kareem

TE Joshua Simon

NOT INCLUDED, BUT COMING LATER

OT Carter Warren

OT Ryan Hayes

Garrett Chapman
GARRETT CHAPMAN

Garrett Chapman is a sports broadcaster, writer, and content creator based in Atlanta. He has several years of experience covering the Atlanta sports scene, college football, Georgia high school football, recruiting for 24/7 Sports, and the NFL. You can also hear him on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.

