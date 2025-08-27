Falcons Bolster Offensive Line Depth With Pair of Players
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons chose not to pursue any available offensive linemen during the waiver portion of cut day. Instead, the Falcons opted to sign offensive tackles Ryan Hayes and Carter Warren to their practice squad after they cleared waivers on Wednesday.
Right tackle Kaleb McGary landed on IR on Tuesday, meaning he will miss the 2025 NFL season. Additionally, Storm Norton underwent an ankle procedure that landed him on the IR list with a designation to return – he could be back as soon as the team’s Week 5 bye.
The pair of injuries left the Falcons with a big hole that they have been actively trying to fill. Both Warren and Hayes will help provide immediate depth and competition at the tackle position as the team ramps up to its Week 1 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Warren, 26, is a former 2023 fourth-round pick from the New York Jets, where he has appeared in 14 games, starting six. The Jets reportedly had interest in trading Warren, but waived him after being unable to gain any traction. They instead retained a pair of depth pieces who have plenty of experience in Josh Myers (56 starts) and Chukwuma Okorafor (60 starts).
Hayes, 25, is a former 2023 seventh-round pick from the Miami Dolphins. He played college football at Michigan, where he garnered a pair of All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and 2022 as a left tackle and helped the Wolverines win back-to-back Joe Moore Awards as the country’s top offensive line.
The two-year pro made his NFL debut with Miami in Week 18 last season, playing four snaps on special teams.
In additional news, the Falcons also signed quarterback Easton Stick and popular UDFA cornerback Cobee Bryant in a pair of moves on Wednesday.
Stick was a surprising cut after leading preseason quarterbacks in passing. He was reportedly retained and will retain the job as the team’s third quarterback, just without an active roster spot.
Bryant, a former three-time All-Big 12 performer from Kansas, had a standout collegiate career, finishing with 128 tackles (9.5 for loss), 13 interceptions (two that he returned for touchdowns), three forced fumbles, and 22 pass breakups.
The fan-favorite missed the early parts of training camp after being added to the NFI list and then picked up an injury later on in camp. As a result, he was not able to be as involved during practices or in preseason action. That inactivity cost him a roster spot, but his ball-hawking ability will be retained on the practice squad.
The full list of practice squad signings will be made official by the team later today.