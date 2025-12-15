Falcons Get Updates Injury Status of a Pair of Critical Starters

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons were able to get an update on a pair of prominent players heading into their Week 16 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Raheem Morris provided additional information on both wide receiver Drake London and cornerback Mike Hughes on Monday.

“Day-to-day, but more hopeful,” Morris said about the status of London. “You know, get a chance to get him out there, and obviously, you’ve got to get through practice week, and we'll do that on Wednesday and Thursday and get those guys out there and see where he's going to be able to fit back into it. But, I'm very hopeful that he can go out there and play for us.”

This language echoes what was said about London last week, ahead of the Falcons’ trip to face off against Tampa Bay. The wideout was considered to be ‘day-to-day’ then, too, but instead missed his fourth-straight game with the PCL injury to his knee.

London’s 810 receiving yards and six touchdowns still lead the team, despite having only appeared in nine games this season. Running back Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts Sr. have since surpassed him in total receptions during this prolonged absence.

Pitts, in particular, has managed to take on a much more prominent role within the offense. The tight end now has 73 receptions for 797 yards and four touchdowns, but Thursday night provided the breakout that the Falcons have been waiting for. He took on London’s role as the No. 1 option, piling on 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

If London does return on Sunday, it would be interesting to see how the two would coexist with targets.

As for Hughes, Morris confirmed that it was an ankle sprain and was able to provide a less encouraging update.

“Mike Hughes is going to miss this week,” the Falcons head coach said. “It's week to week to stick with my normal flow of things until I have some real information for you, but he'll miss this week.”

The Falcons’ No. 2 cornerback was lost in the team’s Thursday night win over the Buccaneers, and rookie UDFA Cobee Bryant came on in relief.

Hughes has had a solid season for the Falcons this year, recording 51 tackles, an interception, two tackles for loss, and seven passes defended. In coverage, Hughes has allowed 40 catches (70 targets), 524 yards, and four touchdowns.

Bryant ended up playing 51 snaps in that game, the most of his career by a wide margin. Baker Mayfield picked on him a bit in this one, completing five of his eight attempts for 97 yards and a 104.7 passer rating.

Morris said that Bryant was able to have some success, but then plenty of learning opportunities in his first really meaningful playing time. He called it “the stuff you live for,” both as a player and coach. The rookie may end up getting more of an extended look against the Cardinals on Sunday, but the Falcons could also call on veterans C.J. Henderson or Keith Taylor from the practice squad.