Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos Predictions and Preview
The Atlanta Falcons (6-4) head to Denver to face the suddenly-decent Denver Broncos (5-5). Atlanta needs to win this game, as Tampa refuses to go away, hanging around in the NFC South. Denver will not take reckless chances. They prefer to stick to the rivers and streams they're used to.
Backed by an attacking defense ranked fourth in scoring and second in sacks, the offense just needs to not lose the game. The Falcons more than likely want to turn this into a track meet. The altitude does not feel conducive to get vertical with sustained frequency.
It Takes Two
As mentioned, the thin air will necessitate the Falcons using Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier equally. Plus, with running the ball over two dozen times, that usually stout Denver defense will fade later in the second half. Also, the Broncos enjoy excellent cornerback play and a pass rush.
In order to negate those advantages, Atlanta needs to gameplan with a heavy dose of the run. With five games with less than a hundred rushing surrendered, the Falcons have their work cut out for them. Soon enough, Denver moves up and Cousins finds a target for a big play. Head coach Raheem Morris discussed the altitude
“The preparation is definitely a part of it, and that's definitely done with our development team that we talk about. We always talk about the travel,” said Morris earlier this week. “We always talk about when we travel, how we travel, how we keep our guys in a normal rhythm and routine, how we make sure our health is clicking in.
“Particularly when you talk about playing now 11-straight-regular season games, how do you get those guys ready to go with the physicality of it? How do you bring them back, how do you rest, how do you recover, and how do you get these guys to bounce back ready to play?
“So, all those things come in and factor into our preparation, on what we do on the field, how we walk through, how we practice fast, how we go faster on Friday, how we slow it back down, and how we get to those guys feeling the best that they possibly can feel and ready to go at a high level performance – to start fast, to finish fast and to play the right way and to play how we want to play going into this bye.”
Pitts Start
As mentioned, Riley Moss and Patrick Surtain II helm a secondary that neither bends nor breaks. Under those circumstances, Kyle Pitts needs at least eight targets. His speed and ability to burst down the seam provides daylight, an opening for Atlanta to move the ball through the air.
Cousins must attempt to feed him early, as Pitts will drift during a game where the ball does not find him. Keeping him engaged will also help in the run game as the team needs him to block like a tight end. Athletically, Pitts needs mentioning in the top tight end conversation. However, running fast does not make one an elite tight end, being the complete package does.
Prediction
If Atlanta borrows from the Baltimore game plan, they will leave Colorado with a victory. The Ravens ran the ball thirty-three times and blitzed Bo Nix all day. Now, for this game, Matthew Judon possesses one responsibility in this game: rush. Nothing else, at all.
With that, Kaden Elliss should rack up a minimum of eight tackles. The defense hangs out underneath and when Nix does throw the ball, Justin Simmons will intercept one. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combine for 27 touches and over 150 yards.
Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins plays an economical game, completing two-thirds of his passes and one touchdown pass. The altitude does help one Falcons player. After missing three field goals, Younghoe Koo redeems himself by making four field goals. Bo Nix enjoys early success, connecting on a pair of touchdowns. The Falcons adjust and consistently stop them cold in the second half.
Final Score
Falcons: 26
Broncos: 20