How to Watch Falcons at Broncos: TV, Betting Odds, Injury Report

From how to watch and betting odds to injury reports and past meetings, here's what to know before the Atlanta Falcons kick off against the Denver Broncos.

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.
The Atlanta Falcons (6-4) hope to avoid suffering back-to-back losses for the first time this season when they face the Denver Broncos (5-5) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday on Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Atlanta suffered a 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, while Denver fell 16-14 on the road to the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

As both squads search for bounce-backs, here's what to know ...

TV, Radio

The game will be broadcast live on FOX, with Kevin Kugler handling play-by-play duties alongside color analyst Daryl Johnston. Laura Okmin will be the sideline reporter.

On the radio, Wes Durham and Dave Archer will have the call on 92.9TheGame. National radio will also carry the contest, as SportsUSA has John Ahlers and Brandon Noble on the headset.

Injury Reports

The Falcons ruled out eight players Friday: cornerbacks Mike Hughes (neck), Dee Alford (hamstring) and Antonio Hamilton Sr. (pectoral), linebackers Troy Andersen (knee) and JD Bertrand (concussion), defensive linemen James Smith-Williams (tibia) and Ta'Quon Graham (pectoral) and tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion).

Atlanta has no players listed as questionable or doubtful, which includes center Drew Dalman (ankle) and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (concussion), each of whom are currently on injured reserve.

Meanwhile, the Broncos will be without receiver Josh Reynolds (hand), linebacker Drew Sanders (Achilles) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee).

Safety Brandon Jones (abdomen) is questionable. He was limited in practice Wednesday through Friday.

Betting Odds

The Broncos are 2-point favorites to win, but the Falcons have a 57.4% chance of victory, according to ESPN, which puts the over/under at 43.5 points. Atlanta's money line is set at +110.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Past Meetings

Denver leads the all-time series 8-7, but Atlanta has won each of the past three meetings, which dates back to 2012. The Falcons and Broncos have met only five times since 2000, with Atlanta holding a 3-2 advantage.

The last meeting between the two sides came in 2020, when the Falcons took a 34-27 triumph. Atlanta's last trip to Denver was in 2016, which ended with a 23-16 Falcons victory.

