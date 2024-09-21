Atlanta Falcons vs. Kansas City Chiefs How to Watch SNF: TV, Injury Report, Odds
The Atlanta Falcons are hoping to carry the momentum from an improbable comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 into their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta (1-1) and Kansas City (2-0) haven’t met since 2020, when now-Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was nearing the end of his time as the team’s interim coach.
Sunday night's game marks the Falcons' second consecutive primetime game, the first time they've done so back-to-back since 2013.
Here's how -- and what -- to watch when the two sides kick off at 8:20 p.m. ...
TV, Radio
The game will be broadcast live on NBC, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines. Telemundo Deportes will also have coverage, with Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantú and Ariana Figuera on the call.
For radio listeners, 92.9 The Game will carry the game, with Dave Archer and Wes Durham handling responsibilities. National radio is also an option, as Westwood One will have Ryan Radtke and Mike Golic calling it.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
Injury Report
The Falcons' current configuration of their 53-man roster is healthy. Atlanta has no players listed as questionable, doubtful, or out. Running back Tyler Allgeier, cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. and outside linebacker James Smith-Williams were each limited at times in practice but will play Sunday.
Kansas City, similarly, has no injury questions entering the match.
Betting Odds
The Chiefs are 3-point favorites over the Falcons with the over/under set at 46.5, according to FOX Sports.
Matchup History
Kansas City holds the all-time edge, 7-3 and has won the last two meetings. Kansas City took a 17-14 victory over Atlanta in the team's most recent game.
What to Watch
Through two games, the Falcons' pass defense has been stout. Atlanta ranks No. 8 in passing yards allowed at 156 yards per game. The Chiefs, however, boast one of the league's best offensive trios in head coach and play caller Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.
On the other side of the ball, Kansas City's defense is second-to-last in the league through the air and No. 29 overall in yards allowed. For Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who finished Monday night's win over the Eagles with his best drive in Atlanta, capitalizing on Kansas City's secondary will be critical.
The Falcons and Eagles kick off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.