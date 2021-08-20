Falcons vs. Dolphins: How to Watch
The Atlanta Falcons face the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at 7 pm ET in the second preseason game.
The Falcons have been in South Florida since Tuesday, and conducted joint practices with the Dolphins
Details for the game:
Who: Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins
When: Saturday, Aug. 21, 7 pm EST
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: FOX 5 Local
Radio: 92.9 FM The Game
Stream: FOX Sports App
The game will be streamed live on fuboTV and available nationally on demand with NFL Game Pass.
The Atlanta Falcons lost their first preseason game last week 23-3 to the Tennessee Titans. The Falcons didn't use any projected starters in the game, but the offense still performed below expectations.
Atlanta quarterbacks A.J. McCarron and Feleipe Franks are vying the spot behind starter Matt Ryan. The two backups combined to go 7-21 passing for 21 yards and were sacked five times against Tennessee.
The lone bright spot for the Atlanta offense was a 52-yard scramble from Franks. That was more than a third of Atlanta's total offense of 138 yards.
The Falcons defense under new coordinator Dean Pees showed promise. Despite getting no help from the offense, the Falcons allowed just 23 points on 244 total yards and registered four sacks.
It remains to be seen how much of Ryan, receiver Calvin Ridley and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts will play on Saturday night, but they've looked terrific in training camp and in practice this week against the Dolphins.
With just two preseason games left before the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 12, the Falcons need to start getting their first-team players game ready.
That could begin on Saturday night against the Dolphins.
Atlanta Falcons 1st Team Offense
WR Calvin Ridley
TE Hayden Hurst
LT Jake Matthews
LG Josh Andrews
C Matt Hennessy
RG Chris Lindstrom
RT Willie Beavers
TE Lee Smith
WR Russell Gage
RB Mike Davis
QB Matt Ryan
Atlanta Falcons 1st Team Defense
DL Grady Jarrett
DL Tyeler Davison
DL Jonathan Bullard
OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB Deion Jones
LB Foye Oluokun
OLB Steven Means
CB A.J. Terrell
S Erik Harris
S Duron Harmon
CB Fabian Moreau