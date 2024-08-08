Takeaways from Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins Joint Practices
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- For the first time this offseason, the Atlanta Falcons saw different faces on the opposite side of the ball, competing against the Miami Dolphins in joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday before the preseason opener at 7 p.m. Friday in Miami Gardens.
The Falcons' trip to South Beach on Monday night was delayed, if only slightly, by the effects of Tropical Storm Debby, and the team came out sluggish to start Tuesday's practice.
But over the final hour of the first session and the entirety of Wednesday's, Atlanta looked like it belonged with the Dolphins, who won 11 games last season and have made the playoffs each of the past two seasons.
Here's what to know from the two practices in Miami ...
Atlanta's Pass Rush is Centered Around Simulated Pressures -- and Looks Effective
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa started Tuesday's session by getting whatever he wanted. He had plenty of time and hit four of his first five throws. Shortly thereafter, Tagovailoa connected with receiver Tyreek Hill on a 50-yard score down the left sideline.
Then, Atlanta's defense flipped a switch. Defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake began bringing creative pressure packages with an emphasis on safety and corner blitzes, and the Falcons had a few free rushers force Tagovailoa to get the ball out earlier than preferred.
Cornerback Mike Hughes, who gave up Hill's long touchdown, had an interception later in the session because Tagovailoa felt pressure, drifted left and threw before his receiver was expecting the pass.
The Falcons' starting defense finished Tuesday's session strong and followed suit with an impressive showing Wednesday. Tagovailoa was under a steady dose of pressure, with outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie generating three pressures in the first 15 or so reps of 11-on-11s.
While Miami's offense played without star receiver Jaylen Waddle both days and limited Hill on Wednesday, Atlanta's defense often found itself in good position, and Tagovailoa was far from accurate -- and comfortable -- in the second practice.
The Falcons have gone heavy with simulated pressures throughout the summer. They frequently load the line of scrimmage with five, sometimes six, bodies, but don't always bring those on the ball. Some drop, some rush and some defensive backs attack.
And in Miami, the blended rush packages caused headaches for Tagovailoa.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday he and Lake devise innovative pressure schemes often with late-night thoughts centered around creating mismatches.
"When you think of these pressures and how you want to bring people, a lot of those things you're trying to use up people's (running) backs to make those guys block four people rushing with just their back," Morris said. "Now they get less people out in the route, so now you can flood the zones in the back of them and really change the map."
Atlanta's pass rush still faces questions, particularly on the edge, where Ebiketie is a key factor in deciding the unit's fate.
Simulated pressures can help move quarterbacks off their landmark, but if the Falcons have to consistently rush more than four players, it puts more stress on the secondary, which opens the door for explosive plays.
The Falcons may ultimately have to play high-risk, high-reward defense, but as they continue figuring out who, exactly, they are in Lake's system, the first two sessions in Miami featured encouraging signs of progress.
Falcons Starting Offense Features Balanced Distribution of Touches
Much like their defense, the Falcons' offense started slow Tuesday. Cousins missed his first three throws with a sack mixed in. Running back Bijan Robinson had a pair of runs get stopped for minimal gains. Atlanta failed to move the chains -- or the ball -- during its first 11-on-11 period.
But after that, Cousins and company settled down and returned to the efficient, effective group shown throughout the summer. Cousins went 15-of-22 on Day 1 and 12-of-15 on Day 2.
Robinson led all receivers with eight grabs overall. Tight end Kyle Pitts added five, receiver Drake London had four, veteran wideout KhaDarel Hodge made three and starting pass catchers Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud recorded two apiece.
Running back Tyler Allgeier also had two grabs, and receiver Rondale Moore caught one pass before exiting Wednesday's practice on a stretcher after a non-contact right lower body injury.
Robinson and Allgeier each had seven touches out of the backfield Wednesday. Allgeier had six carries -- three of which came in the redzone, when he found paydirt on a run around the right corner -- while Robinson took five handoffs, including two in the redzone. Robinson made two receptions to Allgeier's one. Robinson also had a fumble but the Falcons recovered.
Atlanta has a lot of mouths to feed, but throughout much of the summer, such equal distribution has been a commonality.
Motions, Shifts Encapsulate New-Look Offense
For as much confusion as Atlanta's defense hopes to create, the team's offense may be doing so two-fold. First-year offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's scheme is built on motions, shifts and manipulating the read keys for defenders. In Miami, Robinson's offense delivered.
Pre-snap motion is typical around the NFL. The Falcons did it extensively against the Dolphins, and found creative ways to make it more than just eye-candy.
On Tuesday, Moore caught a swing pass from rookie signal caller Michael Penix Jr. after coming across the formation. The next day, receiver Josh Ali took a reverse handoff while darting behind Penix. Earlier in camp, Mooney did the same with Cousins.
The Falcons have also tapped into the quick screen game. Cousins has been more consistent attacking underneath parts of the field than Penix, who has a big arm, no fear, and has been challenging tight windows throughout camp.
The biggest test for Robinson, a first-time play-caller, will come on gamedays, when stakes are highest and defensive looks are toughest. But with what's been shown, Robinson's offense is what he said it would be -- now the production must follow.
Penix Lacks Efficiency, But Continues Wowing
The final stat line for Penix may cause a shrug -- he went 8-of-16 on Tuesday and 7-of-13 on Wednesday -- but the arm talent, confidence and field vision he illustrated throughout the sessions are reasons for optimism.
Penix has taken monumental steps lately with his read progressions. On Monday's practice in shorts in Flowery Branch, he broke off his first read, flipped his eyes and hips and ripped a laser to receiver Josh Ali for a touchdown.
The No. 8 overall pick had a similar rep Tuesday, starting his eyes left before sensing backside pressure and turning and firing to tight end Ross Dwelley for a fair gain over the middle.
Throughout the summer, Penix's efficiency has fluctuated, but he makes a handful of throws each practice where Atlanta's reasons for selecting him grow clearer.
Now, Penix readies for his first NFL game -- Friday night's preseason opener against the Dolphins. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST in Hard Rock Stadium and will be streamed on NFL+.