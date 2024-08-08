4 Things to Watch in Falcons First Preseason Game Against Dolphins
It is hard to believe that ‘real’ football is almost back, and on Friday at 7 p.m. EST on NFL+, the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins take a step closer to regular season football.
With intense joint practices this week in Miami Gardens the two clubs have only built up anticipation for the first preseason clash of the year at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Here are a few storylines to watch leading up to the matchup.
Will Kirk Cousins play at all?
This is a matter of desire for quarterback Kirk Cousins, as he went on the record last month stating that he would like to play at some point this preseason.
"I want to play, but I think that ask fell on deaf ears. Raheem's motto is, 'You're not playing,' and I don't know if I'm letting the cat out of the bag or anything, but his approach was, that's just not how we want to do things." Cousins said, via Pro Football Talk.
The soon-to-be 36-year-old quarterback recovering from an Achilles injury is not in head coach Raheem Morris’ ‘must see’ in preseason list. Understandably so, as the team has their best signal caller since Matt Ryan. Him reaggravating the Achilles injury or suffering another is the last thing the organization needs, despite their talented rookie quarterback.
Get ready for plenty of Michael Penix Jr.
After a strong training camp, the eighth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft will be the team’s second-string quarterback.
Presuming Cousins does not play in preseason, he and Taylor Heinicke should get many of the reps under center. With Heinicke being a potential trade candidate, look for the team to give Michael Penix Jr. much work.
After meeting Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Tuesday, the University of Washington standout is learning a lot about other players and, more importantly, understanding tendencies.
Like the rookie said in the above video, ‘You have to build up your knowledge on one team and then learn more about the next.’ For him, he will have plenty of chances to prove what he has learned about the Dolphins on Friday night.
Keep an eye on the defensive backs.
As expected, A.J. Terrell has been doing well in joint practices in Miami this week. Additionally, All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill gave Terrell and the Falcons high praise.
“It was fun going against A.J. Terrell. He’s a real good young player in this league. (Safety Jessie) Bates is obviously a real smart guy. They’ve got a real good core group of guys over there.” Hill said.
Aside from Atlanta’s CB1, two position battles in the secondary are going on. The first is the opposite safety of the all-world Jessie Bates III. Fourth-year veteran Richie Grant has a leg up on the team’s seventh-round draft selection in 2023 DeMarcco Hellams.
Additionally, at the CB2 position, veteran Mike Hughes has the nod over second-year cornerback Clark Phillips III. With the Dolphins having plenty of quality receivers, expect all the team’s corners to get a good amount of work and opportunity to prove themselves in the first week of preseason.
The new NFL Kickoff will be a challenge for every team.
With the NFL implanting a radical change on kickoffs, each team will be treading into uncharted waters while figuring out how best to make the most of the change.
The team’s first unofficial depth chart was released Tuesday, and Avery Williams will serve as the team’s primary kick returner. Friday will be the perfect opportunity to see what the new kickoff looks like, and the coaching staff will ultimately adjust here and there to tweak it.
For Williams, he is also listed as RB3 over rookie Jase McClellan. So, for him, having a quality preseason in the kick return department can only solidify his standing as he battles for a roster spot.