Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings Preview and Predictions
With their backs firmly against the wall, the Atlanta Falcons need a win in Minnesota or else they're likely to see their 2.5-game lead in the NFC South gone in just four weeks. A loss to the Vikings would be the Falcons' fourth straight. The Buccaneers look to win their third straight, hosting the 2-10 Raiders today.
Now, the true mettle of the team and what Raheen Morris wants to accomplish comes into focus.
Desperate feels like too feeble of a description for the slip into persistent losing the Falcons suffered as of late. With a tenuous grasp on the NFC South, what will happen when Atlanta heads north to play an explosive Minnesota Vikings squad?
Jefferson Goes Off
With a non-existent pass rush and passive coverage, the Vikings' best receiver will enjoy a field day. Despite an encouraging effort against the Chargers, the Falcons revert to form and play off-coverage with little to no pass rush.
In fact, they may retreat further into their passivity, Granted, Jefferson remains one of the best gamebreakers in the NFL. However, allowing him a free release, gives him carte blanche to pick apart the Atlanta defense. Press and help over the top would go a long way into helping Atlanta. If not, look for the Vikings' top target to rack up at least 85 yards and a score.
Leading Receiver
Minnesota, especially on defense, feels the pressure. Detroit moved their record to 12-1 with a victory on Thursday night. As a result, they could attempt to sell out at the line of scrimmage. While this sounds daunting and rather unnerving, this could play into Atlanta's hands.
Bijan Robinson currently sits tied for second on the team with 51 catches. With Minnesota presumably in full attack mode, those swing/flat/wheel routes will work well for Atlanta to stem the tide of the Vikings rush. Their best playmakers need the ball in the passing game.
Redemption
Younghoe Koo currently suffers through the worst stretch of his career. During the Falcons' three-game losing streak, Koo connected on just five of his last-nine field goal attempts.
With two years and $3.75 million dollars in dead cap space in his contract, the Falcons could conceivably cut ties in the offseason and save a total of $1.5 million to put towards a replacement. As that potential future hang over his head like the Sword of Damocles, Koo will regain the form that made him a Pro Bowl kicker, making several key kicks in this game.
Bottom Line
The Atlanta Falcons find themselves in an untenable spot. Facing a hungry Vikings team that needs this game for their divisional hopes, the team limps into this one. At this point, the players and coaches need to get on the same page, in order to win this game.
Next to the Eagles game, the tilt with Minnesota will define the Falcons for the rest of the season and could have a ripple effect in the offseason.
Falcons: 30
Vikings: 27