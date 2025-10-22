Atlanta Falcons will Miss one of Miami Dolphins' Key Offensive Weapons
The Atlanta Falcons are set to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday as they look to get back on track. The struggling Dolphins have lost three straight games coming into this matchup, but they also reportedly lost a key contributor to their offense.
According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, tight end Darren Waller was placed on the injured reserve due to a pectoral injury that he picked up in the Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns. This designation will sideline the veteran for a minimum of four games. In his place, Greg Dulchich will be activated to the 53-man roster.
Waller is fourth on the Dolphins in receiving since being activated in Week 4. He has 10 receptions for 117 yards and four touchdowns in those four starts. According to NextGenStats, Waller led the position in air yards per target (12.1) and is the only tight end averaging double-digit air yards per target. He has also generated +18.9 total EPA on receptions, the most among tight ends over that stretch.
The veteran tight end from Georgia Tech has appeared in 90 games over his nine NFL seasons with stops with the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants in that span. He has recorded 360 receptions for 4,241 yards (11.8 avg.) and 24 touchdowns in his career.
Waller initially retired in 2024 but opted to return to the NFL in July. He was traded to Miami by the Giants for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Dulcich, a former third-round pick by the Broncos in 2022, has played in just 21 career games (10 starts) between Denver and the New York Giants. In that span, he has accumulated 41 receptions for 464 yards and two touchdowns.
The Dolphins will now be down two of their top four pass catchers this week, with Tyreek Hill having already been placed on the injured reserve weeks after a Week 4 win over the Jets.
As a team, Miami has struggled to sustain its passing attack this season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was confirmed as the team’s starting quarterback on Monday, but he is tied for the league’s lead in interceptions this season (10). The Dolphins are 27th in the NFL in passing offense and 22nd in EPA/pass.
Kickoff between the Falcons and the Dolphins in Week 8 action is set for Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m.