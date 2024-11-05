Atlanta Falcons with Eyes Wide Open on NFL Trade Deadline
As the NFL trade deadline nears, the Atlanta Falcons continue to be linked to some of the market's top available pass rushers -- but the Falcons only have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to get a deal done.
Atlanta is one of the NFL's hottest teams, boasting wins in five of its last six games while holding a two-game edge over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.
The deadline presents a prime opportunity for the Falcons to continue boosting their roster -- but head coach Raheem Morris isn't letting his mind wander.
Morris is, however, keeping his phone close by, awaiting any potential phone calls from general manager Terry Fontenot and, if needed, owner Arthur Blank.
"You get called when those opportunities come up, you can look at them, you can evaluate the things that are potentially going to happen," Morris said Monday. "Then those discussions happen with myself, Terry. More than likely, when a big decision is like that or how big the decision is, you involve the owners."
Morris also addressed the deadline when he spoke on Oct. 30, noting Fontenot is "like the greatest in the world" because he's constantly talking with players and teams while looking for upgrades.
There are a lot more teams willing to sell now than there used to be, Morris said, and the deadline in general has grown more popular.
Still, with a crucial day of potential upgrades looming, Morris is unconcerned.
"I don't even have to worry about that," Morris said. "When those opportunities come up, kind of rise to the occasion and see what's happening, anything that can fit for us and make us go well and see what's going better.
"You're constantly trying to get better all the time. So, whatever has a chance to do that and get you better, you'll try to do."
Atlanta only has four draft picks in 2025, as it has no third, fifth or sixth-round pick -- but if Fontenot and Morris feel there are upgrades available, they may ultimately pull the trigger.