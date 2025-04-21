Falcons Still 'Really Confident' in Younghoe Koo Entering 'Competitive Moment'
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is far from a special teams guru -- just ask him.
"Only thing I can measure when you're talking about (a) kicker is whether it goes in or it misses," Morris said April 1 at the NFL league meetings.
That alone told Morris two things: the Falcons didn't make enough field goals last season, and German kicker Lenny Krieg has what it takes to fix the issue.
Atlanta led the NFL with 12 missed field goals in 2024. Kicker Younghoe Koo was tied for the league lead with nine missed kicks before being placed on injured reserve Dec. 18 with a right hip injury. Signed to the roster in Koo's place, Riley Patterson went 4-for-7 kicking over the final three games.
Morris and Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot each said the team needed to be better in the kicking aspect in 2025 and planned on adding competition. Atlanta turned toward the international market to do so.
The 6-foot-1, 211-pound Krieg spent the past two years kicking for the Stuttgart Surge of the European League of Football. In 2022, he kicked for the Berlin Adler.
Krieg, who turns 23 in August, had a brilliant performance at the NFL combine, where kickers attempt field goals from 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 and 55 yards on both hashes. Krieg was a perfect 14-for-14 kicking, the only participant who didn't miss. He also impressed teams at the International Player Pathway program's pro day March 26.
The Berlin, Germany, native started a voyage of scheduled visits in Atlanta -- and decided he didn't need to make any more, agreeing to a three-year, $3 million deal March 27.
Morris noted Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams, special teams assistant Steven King and vice president of football operations/player personnel director Ryan Pace played central parts in Atlanta signing Krieg.
And despite a self-admitted lack of knowledge regarding the nuances of kicking, Morris believes Krieg has the tools to give Koo adequate competition.
"Big leg," Morris said. "I've watched those guys -- leg power, strength, all those type of different things -- and feel really good about bringing him in for a competitive moment."
But Morris quickly followed by expressing his belief in Koo, a former Pro Bowler who made 89.9% of his field goals from 2019-23.
"Feel really confident about Koo, though, and what he's able to do in his bounce back year," Morris said. "So, feel good about all those situations."
Koo had a few highs in 2024, headlined by making a game-winning 58-yard field goal against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 29 that was part of a 4-for-4 kicking performance. Koo also made all 26 of his extra point attempts.
But over his final eight appearances, Koo went just 10 of 17. He went 1-for-4 kicking in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 10, a defeat that jumpstarted a pivotal four-game losing streak.
The 31-year-old Koo has two seasons remaining on the five-year, $24.25 million contract he signed in March 2022. Krieg, meanwhile, received a $10,000 signing bonus, according to Spotrac, while carrying an $843,333 cap hit in 2025.
Atlanta figures to ride with the proven, well-paid option in Koo, who the team expects will return to his prior form in 2025 -- something he'll have to do with Krieg standing in his shadow.