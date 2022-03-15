We're a little less than 24 hours into the NFL's "legal tampering" period, and the Atlanta Falcons are finally on the board ... but also "off the board.''

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Olamide Zaccheaus Olamide Zaccheaus Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports Calvin Ridley

The team has tendered wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus at $2.433 million.

This means that the team will have the right to match any offer Zaccheaus receives from any other team, indicating that the Falcons are interested in bringing the fourth-year pro back to Atlanta.

Zaccheaus enjoyed his best NFL season to date in 2021, logging 31 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns, all career-highs for the former Virginia Cavalier.

Bringing Zaccheaus back is a small move, but a necessary one given the team's lack of depth at the position.

With Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season after betting on games, the Falcons will make moves in the receiver market this offseason.

Russell Gage Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Russell Gage Kyle Pitts

The next domino to fall is Russell Gage, who also enjoyed a successful season in 2021 as the team's leading receiver behind rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

And on Tuesday, he "fell'' - to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gage recorded 66 receptions for 770 yards and four touchdowns. The Falcons have interest in re-signing Gage, but with receivers flying off the free agent market with hefty contracts like Jacksonville's Christian Kirk (4 years, $72 million) and Zay Jones (3 years, $30 million), the team might not have been able to afford him.

Tendering Zaccheaus doesn't move the needle or affect any of the team's subsequent moves, but it shows that the Falcons are at least awake and hopefully plotting something a little more earth-shattering behind the scenes.

But Gage jumping to an NFC South foe? Atlanta hopes that doesn't move the 2022 needle too much.