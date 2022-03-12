Chandler Jones Free Agency: Broncos vs. Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to be aggressive in adding a pass rusher in free agency starting March 16. One name to keep a close eye on would be Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones.

Chandler Jones Chandler Jones Chandler Jones

According to multiple reports, Atlanta has interest in signing Jones this offseason. The 32-year-old recently said on a podcast that he's looking to join a team that will "maximize his talents."

"Where I am in my career, I've gotten contracts, I've gotten the Super Bowl, but I think scheme is huge," Jones told Logan Ryan on The NFL Players Podcast. Or for me, winning more championships. I'll say it again, it's not about money. I will say I want to go to a place that maximizes my talents. There have been times in my career where I'd say I caught myself out of position.

"I have enough comfort where I am in my career and this age to say that."

Jones originally was drafted by the New England Patriots as a defensive end. When traded to the Cardinals, the scheme allowed him to play more of an outside linebacker role from a standing technique.

Since being drafted out of Syracuse, Jones has been one of the league's top pass rushers. He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots, made four Pro Bowls, was twice an All-Pro, finished in the top three in voting for AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice and tallied double-digit sacks seven times in 10 seasons.

Last season was one of the best for Jones. He recorded 10.5 sacks, including five in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. He also tallied 12 tackles for loss and four pass deflections.

The Denver Broncos are also expected to be interested in adding Jones to replace the production of Von Miller.

Miller, 32, was traded midseason to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a second- and third-round pick.

Chandler Jones Chandler Jones Chandler Jones

The Broncos are trying to be the next great team in the AFC West after acquiring nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. Denver currently has $23.4 million in cap space.

Following the restructure of quarterback Matt Ryan's contract, the Falcons have added $12 million in salary cap space entering free agency. Atlanta also won't have to pay receiver Calvin Ridley his $11.1 million owed after he was suspended by the league following his involvement of gambling on games during the regular season.

While there will be competition for Jones' services in free agency, the Falcons might take a shot on one of the best players available this spring.