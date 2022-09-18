Skip to main content

Falcons vs. Rams Inactives: Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier Making Debut?

The fifth-round rookie from BYU did not play in last week's season opener against the New Orleans Saints. But could Tyler Allgeier make his debut against the Los Angeles Rams?

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) are warming up to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (0-1) this afternoon. And that includes fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier, who will make his NFL debut today after being deactivated last week.

Allgeier looked good in the preseason, and he'll be expected to get some carries behind Cordarrelle Patterson.

The move to activate Allgeier comes after backup running back Damien Williams was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) this week with a rib injury.

Here's a look at the Falcons inactives ...

WR Damiere Byrd

TE Feleipe Franks

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

LB Quinton Bell

OL Chuma Edoga

DL Matt Dickerson

Also making his debut today is rookie linebacker DeAngelo Malone, a third-round selection made by the Falcons this year out of Western Kentucky. He'll likely take over Quinton Bell's role in defense and special teams today.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

darrell henderson jr
Play

Falcons vs. Rams Q&A: Can LA Avoid Major Upset?

The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams meet for a Week 2 matchup at SoFi Stadium.

By Jeremy Brener and Zach Dimmitt
Matthew Stafford celebrating during a game for the Los Angeles Rams.
Play

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Cites Strengths of 'Well Coached' Falcons Defense

The Atlanta Falcons' defense received praise from Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford. But how will they perform on Sunday?

By Daniel Flick
gonz mm
Play

Tony Gonzalez 'Loves' Marcus Mariota, But Says Falcons Need 'Super Bowl QB'

Tony Gonzalez, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the all-time great Falcons, is a believer in Marcus Mariota - to a point.

By Mike Fisher

Here's a look at the Rams inactives ...

DB Derion Kendrick

WR Van Jefferson

QB Bryce Perkins

DB Russ Yeast

OL Brian Allen

WR Lance McCutcheon

No surprises here for the Rams. The most notable name on the list is wide receiver Van Jefferson, who underwent knee surgery in August. Even with Jefferson out, there are numerous receivers expected to wreak havoc for the Rams today. Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson are expected to see the lion's share of the targets from quarterback Matthew Stafford today.

The Falcons and Rams kick off at 4:05 p.m.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

darrell henderson jr
News

Falcons vs. Rams Q&A: Can LA Avoid Major Upset?

By Jeremy Brener and Zach Dimmitt
Matthew Stafford celebrating during a game for the Los Angeles Rams.
News

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Cites Strengths of 'Well Coached' Falcons Defense

By Daniel Flick
gonz mm
News

Tony Gonzalez 'Loves' Marcus Mariota, But Says Falcons Need 'Super Bowl QB'

By Mike Fisher
Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jaguars
News

Falcons 'Dynamic' RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Run Game Poised to Cause Problems For Rams

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_19027852
News

Falcons vs. Rams Preview: Is Drake London The X-Factor To Victory?

By Coty Davis
Arthur Smith
News

Falcons vs. Rams: Arthur Smith vs. Raheem Morris Among Storylines to Watch

By Daniel Flick
AdeOgundejiArnoldEbiketie
News

Falcons vs. Rams Week 2: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

By Riley Sheppard
pees mt
News

Falcons Critics 'Don't Know Football!' Coach Dean Pees Fires Back

By Mike Fisher