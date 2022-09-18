Falcons vs. Rams Inactives: Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier Making Debut?

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) are warming up to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (0-1) this afternoon. And that includes fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier, who will make his NFL debut today after being deactivated last week.

Allgeier looked good in the preseason, and he'll be expected to get some carries behind Cordarrelle Patterson.

The move to activate Allgeier comes after backup running back Damien Williams was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) this week with a rib injury.

Here's a look at the Falcons inactives ...

WR Damiere Byrd

TE Feleipe Franks

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

LB Quinton Bell

OL Chuma Edoga

DL Matt Dickerson

Also making his debut today is rookie linebacker DeAngelo Malone, a third-round selection made by the Falcons this year out of Western Kentucky. He'll likely take over Quinton Bell's role in defense and special teams today.

Here's a look at the Rams inactives ...

DB Derion Kendrick

WR Van Jefferson

QB Bryce Perkins

DB Russ Yeast

OL Brian Allen

WR Lance McCutcheon

No surprises here for the Rams. The most notable name on the list is wide receiver Van Jefferson, who underwent knee surgery in August. Even with Jefferson out, there are numerous receivers expected to wreak havoc for the Rams today. Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson are expected to see the lion's share of the targets from quarterback Matthew Stafford today.

The Falcons and Rams kick off at 4:05 p.m.

