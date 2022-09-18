Falcons vs. Rams Inactives: Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier Making Debut?
The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) are warming up to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (0-1) this afternoon. And that includes fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier, who will make his NFL debut today after being deactivated last week.
Allgeier looked good in the preseason, and he'll be expected to get some carries behind Cordarrelle Patterson.
The move to activate Allgeier comes after backup running back Damien Williams was placed on Injured Reserve (IR) this week with a rib injury.
Here's a look at the Falcons inactives ...
WR Damiere Byrd
TE Feleipe Franks
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
LB Quinton Bell
OL Chuma Edoga
DL Matt Dickerson
Also making his debut today is rookie linebacker DeAngelo Malone, a third-round selection made by the Falcons this year out of Western Kentucky. He'll likely take over Quinton Bell's role in defense and special teams today.
Falcons vs. Rams Q&A: Can LA Avoid Major Upset?
The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams meet for a Week 2 matchup at SoFi Stadium.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Cites Strengths of 'Well Coached' Falcons Defense
The Atlanta Falcons' defense received praise from Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford. But how will they perform on Sunday?
Tony Gonzalez 'Loves' Marcus Mariota, But Says Falcons Need 'Super Bowl QB'
Tony Gonzalez, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the all-time great Falcons, is a believer in Marcus Mariota - to a point.
Here's a look at the Rams inactives ...
DB Derion Kendrick
WR Van Jefferson
QB Bryce Perkins
DB Russ Yeast
OL Brian Allen
WR Lance McCutcheon
No surprises here for the Rams. The most notable name on the list is wide receiver Van Jefferson, who underwent knee surgery in August. Even with Jefferson out, there are numerous receivers expected to wreak havoc for the Rams today. Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson are expected to see the lion's share of the targets from quarterback Matthew Stafford today.
The Falcons and Rams kick off at 4:05 p.m.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.
Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.