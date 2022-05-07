Skip to main content

Thieves Steal Mike Davis’ Falcons ‘Cause Cleats’ Honoring Dad’s Cancer Fight

The former Falcons running back was cut by the team earlier this week.

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis was robbed over the weekend at his home, according to his Twitter.

Davis says that he had a lot of jewelry stolen and his "My Cause, My Cleats" pair of cleats that honored his late father, who passed away from cancer.

Davis wrote: “The devil works hard but I ain’t gone let it ruin me. Some youngins broke into my crib and stole my jewelry. But the most important thing they stole was my cleats with my dad name and cancer cause on it. Now that hurts.”

Davis spent the 2021 season with the Falcons, but put up underwhelming statistics.

After coming off his best season in 2020 where he rushed for over 600 yards and six touchdowns with the Carolina Panthers, the six-year veteran signed with his hometown Falcons expecting to be the top running back in the offense.

However, Davis struggled and fellow free agent signee Cordarrelle Patterson performed beyond expectations, relegating Davis to a backup role once again.

Davis finished the 2021 season with 473 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

After the season, Davis took to social media to apologize to fans for not performing up to his standards.

Then in the offseason, the team re-signed Patterson and fellow teammate Qadree Ollison. The Falcons also signed Damien Williams from the Chicago Bears and drafted BYU standout Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round of the NFL Draft two weeks ago.

After drafting Allgeier, the Falcons cut Davis a few days later.

Davis was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2015 Draft. Throughout his career, he has played for the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Falcons. Now a free agent, the 29-year-old will be looking to sign with another team with training camp just two months away.

