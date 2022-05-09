Falcons Focus On Offensive Consistency Under Rookie QB Desmond Ridder

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone and rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder have more in common that simply working down in Flowery Branch. Ridder grew up in Louisville, just under miles southwest of downtown Cincinnati.

Ragone, who enters his second season as Atlanta's coordinator, played his college ball at Louisville from 1999-2002 before being drafted by the Houston Texans in 2003. Ridder grew up a Cardinals fan, especially one of Ragone during his adolescence ages.

"He somehow dug up an old Louisville bobblehead of Dave Ragone,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said of Ridder during the pre-draft interview. “They had a connection, as small as the world is sometimes. That didn’t move the meter, but it was a good job. I applaud the effort by him.”

Ridder, the No. 74 pick in the 2022 draft, officially begins the journey of going from college standout to starter in the pros. Rookie camp starts this Friday and comes to end Sunday afternoon.

No, Ridder won't earn the title of QB1 running basic offensive concepts with fellow rookies in shorts and helmets, but Smith is treating rookie camp like regular season practice. The goal? Improve. That means taking even the most minute jump from college practice to a more professional demeanor.

“I get fired up,” Smith said. “It’s what we get paid to do. It’s what we are passionate about. They line the fields now, you get to do a little bit of phase 2 work. And OTAs and get ready for training camp.”

While fans will be clamoring to see more of receiver Drake London. linebacker Troy Andersen and others, the attention is on Ridder. For the first time in 14 years, there's a battle at quarterback. Matt Ryan now looks to win a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts. The Falcons look to get younger and cheaper at the game's top position.

And yes, there's a quarterback battle underway starting in OTAs between Ridder and veteran Marcus Mariota. Smith made it clear that to begin camp, Mariota would work with the first-team while Ridder would have to earn his keep.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has a different process.

“Once they get here, it doesn’t matter,” Fontenot said. “Doesn’t matter how they got here. It’s competition at every position.”

Ridder's experience and reps might be enough to push Mariota down to the wire for starting reps. In his four years with the Bearcats, he became the all-time leader in every statistical category for quarterbacks.

He also posted a 44-6 record, the third-most wins in FBS history behind Boise State's Kellen Moore and Texas' Colt McCoy.

“We’ll see what it looks like when he gets here, with all of our guys,” Smith said. “We have to see what he looks like. Got to go earn a job.”

Mariota is the early favorite due to his track record with Smith. Serving as the offensive coordinator in Tennessee, Mariota was the Titans starter to begin the 2019 season before being benched for Ryan Tannehill midseason.

Smith isn't one to care of draft status. In Tennessee, the Titans used the No. 8 pick of the 2011 draft to select Jake Locker of Washington to be the future. Five years later, it was back to the drawing board with Mariota as the No. 2 pick.

Tannehill was an afterthought in Tennessee after his departure from the Miami Dolphins. Once given the shot to start, he retained the title of QB1 and led Tennessee to an AFC Championship appearance against Kansas City.

Ridder said during the NFL Combine that modeled his style of play after both Mariota and Tannehill. One of was for accuracy and the other was for mobility.

“Des went in there, and he won,” Smith said. “He’ll come in here, and he’ll compete, and he’ll do the right things.”

As camp comes to a close, Smith has a better indication on where Ridder sits in terms of the depth chart. Time will tell if he can be the heir apparent to Ryan and future leader of a franchise looking to return to the postseason.

If he is, perhaps Ridder will be able to add another bobblehead to his collection; one of himself in a Falcons' uniform.