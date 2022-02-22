Was Kyle Pitts Too Low on PFF's Top 101 List?

One of the Falcons players on this list may surprise you

The Atlanta Falcons had a pretty forgettable season and were mostly inconsistent across the board in 2021. But there were still a few standout players according to Pro Football Focus and its annual list of the top 101 players.

The list includes a free agent signing and a generational rookie. Let's start with the lowest-ranked Falcon and work our way up the list.

Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports Jamie Germano - USA TODAY NETWORK

The last man on the list as a whole is also our last Falcon to make the list, center Matt Hennessy. This might shock many as he was pulled at times throughout the year and some were calling for him to be benched. PFF had this to say regarding the second-year player:

Matt Hennessy was much improved in Year 2 after an ugly rookie campaign a season ago. His overall PFF grade jumped more than 30 points, and his pass-blocking grade was up more than 20. Pass-blocking remains his weaker area, but as a center, it is less of a problem than on other positions on the offensive line. His run-blocking grade of 89.1 was elite, and his trajectory is pointed in the right direction.

Next is rookie phenom Kyle Pitts at No. 94. He was expected to be a star and he did not disappoint, but for a generational talent who nearly broke the all-time rookie receiving record for a tight end, is he too low on this list?:

The best tight end prospect to enter the NFL draft in years, Pitts quickly became a tight end in name only, lining up either in the slot or out wide on 78.2% of his snaps in 2021. He effectively became the Falcons’ No. 1 receiver, catching 63.6% of the passes thrown his way and generating 2.0 yards per route run. He had only one touchdown catch, fittingly following in the footsteps of Julio Jones as an elite playmaker for Atlanta with a curious aversion to the end zone.

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Cordarrelle Patterson was a pleasant surprise to everyone in 2021. Originally thought to be just a special teams standout, he quickly turned into one of the best players on the team, and he's No. 67:

Patterson has always been a talented playmaker, but the Falcons unlocked the full scope of that potential this season. He became a hybrid matchup weapon from the running back position, capable of carrying the ball for positive yards and becoming a huge problem for defenses when catching passes either out of the backfield or lined up out wide. Patterson averaged 2.95 yards per run after contact and 2.23 yards per route run, and he scored 11 total touchdowns.

At No. 55 is guard Chris Lindstrom, who might've been overshadowed a bit by playing on one of the NFL's worst offensive lines as a unit:

The Falcons’ offensive line was far from amazing this season, but Lindstrom continues to improve into one of the best guards in football. He finished this season with a PFF grade more than six points better than last year’s mark, and he allowed 31 pressures from 661 pass-blocking snaps. Lindstrom has improved each season in the NFL and is one short step away from being a regular All-Pro.

The team's highest rated player at No. 47 is also one of the league's best corners in A.J. Terrell, who played lights-out the whole year:

A season ago, Terrell was a struggling rookie cornerback, but he is now an All Pro-caliber player despite the defense having little in the way of quality around him. Terrell allowed just 43.9% of passes thrown into his coverage to be caught, resulting in a 47.5 passer rating. He surrendered only 200 yards all season long, a figure some cornerbacks gave up in a single game during the season.

There will be areas the Falcons need to improve next season, either through the 2022 NFL Draft or in free agency, but at the very least it's nice to know there are some Falcons players being recognized nationally for their talent and ability.