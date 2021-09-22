Falcons could be without Key WR vs. Giants

Atlanta wideout Russell Gage suffered an ankle injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons' fourth-year wide receiver Russell Gage gutted through last Sunday's game at Tampa Bay after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter. But he may not be able to do that again this weekend.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Gage is considered "week-to-week" due to the injury. Head coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that Gage was limited in practice.

The team will reportedly wait until Friday to make a definitive decision on whether Gage will be able to play.

Despite the injury, Gage was second among Falcons wide receivers with five catches and 28 receiving yards against Tampa Bay. Gage did not have a catch on two targets in Week 1.

With the Julio Jones trade in the offseason, Gage is being asked to take on a larger role in the Falcons offense. However, Smith has utilized a lot of two-tight end and double-running back sets that has somewhat limited the receiver's opportunities.

Gage has played 60 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps in the first two games. That's behind co-receiver Calvin Ridley (84 percent), but significantly ahead of No. 3 receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (42 percent).

Keep in mind these snap counts might not be entirely reflective of how much the Falcons want to use Gage because he missed some plays against the Buccaneers due to the ankle injury.

Gage had 132 receptions, 1,323 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 49 career NFL games. Last season, he posted 72 catches for 786 yards and four scores -- all of which were career highs.

