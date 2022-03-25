Tom Brady ‘Working On’ Bucs Trade Out Of NFC South to Dolphins?

So what is happening that is requiring “shoot-downs” of the latest Brady rumor?

The story has been debunked by national media people, but it’s original source is legit enough to bear repeating …

Tom Brady wants to be traded to the Miami Dolphins?!

It has been two weeks since the “retired” Brady announced that he was coming out of retirement to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And we know he’s been busy trying to recruit even more talent to the Tampa Bay roster than won a Super Bowl two years ago.

A report surfaced on Thursday that the legendary quarterback and the Dolphins were working on a deal to move the seven-time Super Bowl champion to Miami.

Crazy? The Dallas Cowboys would love to see Brady exit the NFC.

But crazy? Maybe not.

One, remember the rumors of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross at one time hosting a “star QB on his yacht” in a recruiting effort? Gossip had it that the mystery QB is Brady.

And now this: According to Dale Arnold of the New England Sports Network, Brady is thinking about taking his talents - which were once based in New England - to Miami.

Why put any stock into this rumor? As it happens, Arnold, an NHL Boston Bruins host for NESN, was the first to report that Brady was making his historic move to Tampa Bay after having played his entire career in New England.

WEEI in Boston mentioned on the air the news from Arnold that Brady and Miami were “working on (a trade) to bring him to Miami ahead of the 2022 season.”

The shoot-downs might be right; it probably won’t happen.

“They are working on it. … but they might not get it done,” Arnold told the station.

But that’s different than the idea not being the subject of exploration on the part of the “loading-up” Dolphins and the ring-seeking Brady.