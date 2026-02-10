How the Falcons’ 2025 Free Agency Class Has Aged One Year Later

The Atlanta Falcons have reached the offseason, and attention has now turned towards free agency. One month from now, the NFL will be able to start adding players to its 2026 roster. This cycle, as it usually is, turns into a crazed 72 hours that sets the tone for the upcoming season.

According to Spotrac , the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks were two of the biggest spenders in free agency, finishing first and fourth, respectively. They used that influx of talent to make their run to the Super Bowl. They were clearly major winners during this cycle, and 30 other teams will be hoping to add similar impact players during the 2026 cycle.

The Falcons will be entering a new era, with Ian Cunningham now making the personnel decisions and Kevin Stefanski coaching them up come summer time. But looking back on the final free agency class of the Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris era, how has that class aged?

Atlanta was 18th in the NFL, spending $90.19 million ($39.38 guaranteed) and signing 26 players, with 12 being new additions. Falcons OnSI took a look back on those new faces that were added last cycle.

Linebacker Divine Deablo

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 2 years, $14 million, $7.66 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Divine Deablo started 13 games for the Falcons, missing four due to a fracutred forearm. He was a pivotal piece for the defense, recording 73 tackles, 1.0 sack, five tackles for a loss, and seven passes defended. His presence at the second level was critical for the unit’s pass defense, and they suffered when he was unavailable (0-5 in weeks he did not play the full game).

Road ahead: Deablo proved to be one of the most important players for the Falcons on defense in 2025. The defensive staff is expected to return next season, and the front office would be wise to consider extending the linebacker.

Edge Leonard Floyd

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Leonard Floyd | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $10 million, $10 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Leonard Floyd was signed to be a veteran presence for the Falcons’ young pass rusher room, and that is pretty much what he was. He started 15 games, recording 3.5 sacks, five tackles for a loss, and 19 tackles as a part of the rotation that broke the franchise record for sacks in a season.

Road ahead: Floyd was mentor for the room, but had his worst statistical seasons since 2019. At 33, he may look at retirement, but he would likely find another one-year contract. If he did land somewhere else, that would be his fifth team in five years.

Defensive lineman Morgan Fox

Former Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 2 years, $5.5 million, $3 million guaranteed.

2025 performance: Morgan Fox signed on as a veteran defensive lineman, but did not make the active roster and was a surprise cut. The Buffalo Bills picked him up, and he appeared in just one game.

Road ahead: Fox is a free agent after the Bills waived him.

Quarterback Easton Stick

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Easton Stick | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.33 million, $567,500 guaranteed.

2025 performance: Easton Stick served as a practice squad quarterback behind Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins, but was signed to the active roster after the Penix knee injury. While he was backing up Cousins, he did not appear in a game.

Road ahead: Stick did not make an impact on the field, but he could return in a similar role for the 2026 season. The Falcons will need some depth behind Penix, since Cousins is not expected to return to the team next season.

Safety Jordan Fuller

Atlanta Falcons safety Jordan Fuller | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.34 million, $80,000 guaranteed.

2025 performance: Jordan Fuller was a surprise cut by the Falcons, but he was quickly re-signed to the active roster after clearing waivers. He was brought in to be a bridge for Xavier Watts, but the rookie quickly supplanted him on the depth chart. Fuller finished with six games played, but just 16 defensive snaps and 46 special teams snaps.

Road ahead: Fuller bounced between the Falcons’ active roster, the free agency market, and the Falcons’ practice squad throughout the regular season. He last appeared for the Falcons in Week 14, before being cut and added back to the practice squad.

Wide Receiver D.J. Chark Jr.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr. | Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.3 million, $45,000 guaranteed.

2025 performance: DJ Chark was added to the roste at the onset of training camp, but did not make an impact. He was released in August.

Road ahead: Chark was not picked up after his summer release from the Falcons and he remains a free agent.

Linebacker/Safety Ronnie Harrison

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.26 million, $0 guaranteed.

2025 performance: Ronnie Harrison was a late-training camp addition to the Falcons, but he did not make the initial roster, but was added to the practice squad. By October, Harrison signed onto the active roster to fill in for the injured Divine Deablo and struggling J.D. Bertrand. He played well, appearing in 10 games (four starts) with 29 tackles, 2.0 sacks, two tackles for a loss, and two passes defended.

Road ahead: Harrison could be a good depth piece for the Falcons next season. He showed to be a much better fit for the unit than Bertrand, who struggled when he was first tasked with replacing Deablo.

Linebacker Caleb Johnson

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Caleb Johnson | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.17 million, $0 guaranteed.

2025 performance: Caleb Johnson was released by the Falcons, but he was picked up by the Miami Dolphins. He played in two games, recording a pair of tackles. He was injured in Week 14 and placed on the injured reserve.

Road ahead: Johnson is a free agent.

Guard Jake Hanson

New York Jets center Jake Hanson | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.17 million, $0 guaranteed.

2025 performance: Jake Hanson was a late addition to the training camp roster, but he was injured during preseason. He was released after reaching an injury settlement with the team.

Road ahead: Hanson did not pick up with another team after his release, and he is still a free agent.

Cornerback C.J. Henderson

Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.17 million, $0 guaranteed.

2025 performance: C.J. Henderson was late-training camp addition to the Falcons’ secondary, but he was released and added to the practice squad in August. By the end of September he had been released again, but was re-added to the practice squad in November, and signed to the active roster in December. He started two of the Falcons’ final five games (appearing in four of them), where he recorded 13 tackles, three passes defended, and an interception.

Road ahead: Henderson had a tumultuous season, but enjoyed a resurgent finish to the year. His action with the team marked his first snaps since 2023. He only signed a one-year contract, but the Falcons need depth at cornerback. The former top-10 draft pick could be a strong (and affordable) option to return.

Tight End Teagan Quitoriano

Atlanta Falcons tight end Teagan Quitoriano | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.17 million, $0 guaranteed.

2025 performance: Teagan Quitoriano joined the Falcons, primarily as a blocking tight end. He made the roster and appeared in all 17 games (one start), playing 133 offensive snaps and 239 special teams snaps, recording one tackle.

Road ahead: Quitoriano was depth piece for the Falcons, but could be brought back as a depth piece for a tight end room in need of it.

Cornerback Keith Taylor

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Keith Taylor | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Contract signed: 1 year, $1.17 million, $0 guaranteed.

2025 performance: Keith Taylor was an initial roster cut, but he later signed back on as a member of the practice squad. He later appeared in two games for the Falcons before being released. He played 65 regular season snaps and seven special teams snaps, recording six tackles.

Road ahead: After Taylor was released, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed him. He did not appear in a game.

Final Takeaways From Falcons 2025 Free Agency Class

In total, the Falcons signed one critical player to their 2025 roster (Deablo), but the class largely failed to make an impact. Most did not make the active roster, but two (Henderson and Harrison) came on later in the season and played well for injured starters. Quitoriano and Floyd were good depth pieces, but it was a disappointing class of players overall.