Washington Commanders to Honor Sean Taylor During Game vs. Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are set to face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on November 27, which holds somber significance to a lot of Washington fans.

Tragically on November 27, 2007, Washington safety Sean Taylor's life was cut short after being shot during a robbery attempt on his Florida home. He was 24 years old.

Taylor played for Washington during all four seasons of his NFL career. After being selected with the fifth-overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Taylor established himself as a budding star in the league and a fan favorite.

Following his successful rookie year, in 2005 Taylor started 15 games and was a foundational reason Washington was able to advance to its first playoff win in six years.

The Commanders announced Monday that the franchise will honor Taylor with a permanent installation at FedEx Field during the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons on the 15th anniversary of his passing.

Taylor played against the Falcons just once during his career back in Week 13 of the 2006 season. Taylor recorded seven tackles as the Falcons won 24-14 on the road.

For the Falcons and Commanders, both teams will be focusing on the game at hand. But both teams will also have Taylor on the back of their mind as they both play a crucial game on their schedule. Maybe both teams can honor Taylor by playing how he did ... incredibly physical and wicked smart.