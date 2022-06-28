Can Falcons WR Drake London Make 'All-Rookie' Team?

London was the first wide receiver off the board this year.

Atlanta Falcons rookie Drake London was the first wide receiver drafted in April's NFL Draft, so naturally that would make him the likeliest wideout to have the best first-year season.

However, according to NFL.com, London isn't being considered as the top rookie despite being the first wide receiver drafted. Instead, those players are second-round picks Christian Watson (Green Bay Packers) and George Pickens (Pittsburgh Steelers).

Watson has a huge opportunity in Green Bay, filling a role vacated by star wideout Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the offseason.

"After trading Davante Adams to Las Vegas and allowing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to depart for Kansas City in free agency, the Packers desperately needed a big-play threat at receiver," NFL.com writes. "So they traded up in the second round to draft Watson, an explosive 6-foot-5, 208-pound pass-catcher. He doesn’t need to get 40 yards downfield to make a big play, though; I suspect he and Aaron Rodgers will work the short passing game early on and go for the big shots as the defense allows."

Pickens also has a strong chance to succeed with JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving for the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

"In his final draft before retiring as the Steelers’ general manager, Kevin Colbert once again landed a bargain receiver in the second round," NFL.com writes. "Pickens is already impressing, showing off his skills during OTAs. Expect whoever lines up at quarterback for Pittsburgh to regularly lean on his speed and strong hands to make big plays downfield."

London has the chance to be in the mix with these players, and if he were to see this list, he would use it as fuel in pursuit for more respect.