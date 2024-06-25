Top 5? Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier Give Falcons 'Dynamic' RBs Duo
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons offense became synonymous with running the football under Arthur Smith and the previous coaching staff.
And while those who are returning to play for new head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson expect the ball to be thrown more frequently this fall, remnants remain from Smith's ground-oriented approach.
Take, for example, running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, who formed what Smith often referred to as a 'thunder and lightning' relationship during the 2023 season.
Allgeier, a fifth-round pick in 2022, broke Atlanta's rookie rushing record with 1,035 yards. The Falcons drafted Robinson at No. 8 overall the following spring, and he set a new-rookie-franchise record in yards from scrimmage at 1,463.
They're both back in the fold, headlining a room that also includes special teams ace Avery Williams, sixth-round rookie Jase McClellan, returning practice squad rusher Carlos Washington Jr. and former Chicago Bears practice squad member Robert Burns.
All eyes will be on the duo of Robinson and Allgeier - and the two are generating considerable summer buzz, as Pro Football Focus ranked Atlanta's running back room at No. 5 league-wide.
"Bijan Robinson is a special talent, and the Falcons being this high on the list stems partially from an expectation that he will take another step forward in 2024 after recording more than 1,400 scrimmage yards in 2023," PFF's Trevor Sikkema writes.
"But it’s also a nod to RB2 Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his first season with a 78.0 rushing grade behind Robinson in 2023. They form one of the NFL's better one-two punches at running back."
Robinson finished his rookie campaign with 976 rushing yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards across 214 attempts. He was also a threat through the air, catching 58 passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns. He ranked second on the team in receptions.
Allgeier, meanwhile, held serve as a complementary option, taking 186 carries for 683 yards and four touchdowns while adding 18 receptions for 193 yards and a score.
Together, the duo rushed for 1,659 yards and eight touchdowns and accumulated over 2,300 yards from scrimmage.
The Falcons have high hopes for Robinson and Allgeier to repeat, if not improve upon, their production in 2024. In theory, more pass attempts spells trouble for the ground game - but Falcons receiver coach Ike Hilliard believes it creates an opportunity for lighter boxes and, in turn, more room to run.
"We have a roomful of dynamic running backs," Hilliard said. "Everybody wants to talk about No. 7 and No. 25, and we know who they are. It's our job to make sure we get the safety out of the box, and if we do that, we might have a chance to be pretty good."
Atlanta's offense will look different in 2024, with quarterback Kirk Cousins throwing to a talented cast of pass catchers featuring receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney and tight end Kyle Pitts.
But the Falcons, who ranked No. 3 and No. 9 in the NFL in rushing yards the past two years, have two strong options to help them put games away down the stretch - and despite an uptick in passing, Atlanta's rushing offense remains highly touted.