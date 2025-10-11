Bills Get Bad News About All-Pro Defender Ahead of Falcons Matchup
ATLANTA, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are putting their final preparations together ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills. While the Falcons, aside from wide receiver Darnell Mooney, seem to be trending towards a good bill of health, the Bills cannot say the same.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
They will reportedly be without three players for Monday’s game.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bills are placing defensive lineman T.J. Sanders and safety Damar Hamlin on the injured reserve. On top of that, as many expected coming into this game, linebacker Matt Milano will also miss Monday’s contest.
Milano suffered a pectoral injury in a Week 2 win over the Jets before missing their next two games against the Dolphins and Saints. He returned to the field last week in the Bills’ loss to the Patriots, but he reinjured his pectoral in the second quarter of that game.
The All-Pro linebacker has been one of the Bills’ most prominent defenders since 2017, but has largely struggled with injuries since 2023. Milano was likely to draw the assignment of Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.
The Falcons’ running back would be a problem for any NFL team, but especially for a Bills team that struggles against the run. Either Dorian Williams or Shaq Thompson will start at linebacker in Milano’s place for the Bills.
Sanders and Hamlin are prominent backups for the Bills, but have played roles for the Bills on defense.
In additional news, according to the Democrat & Chronicle in Buffalo, tight end Dalton Kincaid (oblique) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) are game-time decisions. Kincaid, the Bills’ leading receiver this season and fresh off a 108-yard performance, has been in a non-contact jersey all week.
There is still no official designation on defensive lineman Ed Oliver. The defender has not appeared in a game since Week 1, but Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he was “hopeful” that he could return on Monday.
On the Falcons’ injury front, they will be without wide receiver Darnell Mooney, but cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. will return for this game after being removed from the injury report on Saturday.
The Falcons and Bills kick off on Monday Night Football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7:15. The Falcons, fresh off an early Week 5 bye week, will enter this game as a -4.5 point underdog.