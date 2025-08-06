BREAKING: Raheem Morris Makes Decision on Atlanta Falcons Rookies vs. Detroit Lions
The Atlanta Falcons drafted Jalon Walker with the 15th overall pick in the NFL draft. A versatile linebacker out of Georgia, Walker was selected to do a lot for Atlanta’s defense. Unfortunately, he suffered a minor hamstring injury early on in camp and missed some time.
However, in Wednesday’s presser, head coach Raheem Morris shared that Walker will get some reps in Atlanta’s first preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Friday.
“But he’ll be out there. You get a chance to see him as well. You see those guys [Xavier Watts and Jalon Walker] playing on Friday. Yes, they’ll be out there playing.” Morris said.
Walker was limited in practice all of last week. On Monday, he was eased back into practice, warming up with the defense; however, he was held out of 11-on-11s later on in practice. On Tuesday, the Falcons practiced indoors, and posts of Walker in 1-on-1 reps were shared via X.
Wednesday is scrimmage day, and Morris said that Walker would be a full participant. Huge news for Atlanta’s defense as their first-round pick is returning back to full health.
Morris did not specify how many reps or minutes Walker would get in Friday’s game.
“They’ll [Watts and Walker] give you some reps. I don’t want to give an exact number, but you’re getting some number of reps out there playing. You know, talk about our rookie class. Talk about getting them out there.” Morris said.
Morris is very excited to see his players out there, especially his rookie class.
“I’m excited. I’m excited to see everybody, all of our guys, you know, like, it’s not just James [Pearce Jr]. It’s really all of our guys who go out there and play football, Jalon Walker, James, Watts, you know, all these young guys,” Morris said.
Atlanta’s other first-round pick, James Pearce Jr, has been the talk of training camp; however, with Walker’s injury, the Falcons have been careful with him. Walker has not been “unleashed,” so to speak, as to wreak havoc during camp as Pearce has.
Morris had said last week that Walker was chomping at the bit to get back out there in practice, but for his own sake, the coaching staff had to hold him out, to make sure that his minor injury stayed minor and did not balloon into anything bigger.
However, it is great news that Walker will get reps on Friday, which will be Falcons fans' first chance to see Walker compete at an NFL level. Morris said that the ultimate goal is for Walker to be fully healthy in Week 1. If he is getting reps in Atlanta’s first preseason game, that is a great indicator of his overall health.