Old Friend Linked to Atlanta Falcons in Possible Trade
The Atlanta Falcons and general manager Terry Fontenot are undoubtedly leaving no stone unturned in their quest to remedy the NFL’s worst pass rush before the NFL’s trade deadline in six days.
With that being said, NFL.com’s Kevin Patra states that the Falcons should be hounding the Miami Dolphins for the ageless wonder, Calais Campbell, once more.
“So let's bring back a familiar face to help," wrote Patra on NFL.com. "Despite being 38 years old, Campbell can still get after it. He's generated 16 QB pressures and two sacks. His pressure rate of 12.2 percent is better than anyone on the Falcons with at least 100 rushes (Judon currently paces Atlanta with a rate of 7.9 percent). With the 2-5 Dolphins sinking toward the bottom of the ocean, they should be motivated sellers at the deadline, particularly when it comes to veterans headed for free agency in the near term, like Campbell.” Patra said.
The Dolphins are 2-5 and have a myriad of issues, from bad play to a tremendous number of injuries up and down the roster. Ultimately, they could prove to be sellers as the team has plenty of veteran contracts to address heading into the 2025 offseason.
The 38-year-old Campbell joined Atlanta last year in hopes of the team reaching the playoffs. Despite co-leading the team with 6.5 sacks and reaching the 100-sack milestone in his career, it was not enough.
Unfortunately, the quarterback situation never gave the team a chance. This year, with Kirk Cousins leading the way and the team with a 5-3 record sitting atop the NFC South – the narrative has completely flipped.
Calais is on a one-year $2 million contract with the Dolphins and could easily be worked back into Atlanta’s salary cap for the remainder of the season. As seen with edge defender Matt Judon and safety Justin Simmons, the one-year ‘prove it’ type deals have put the team in a ‘win-now’ mode’ that benefits both the team and the player.
A potential reunion could help Campbell obtain the deep postseason run he has been searching for in what could be the twilight year of his 17-year NFL career.