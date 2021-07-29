Calvin Concerns? Ridley Sharp as Atlanta Falcons Open Camp

There were fears that Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley could have lingering effects from offseason ankle surgery.

Calvin Ridley enters camp as the undisputed No. 1 receiver for the first time in his career. After offseason ankle surgery, there were minor concerns that Ridley might show some ill effects.

Ridley quickly put those fears to rest at the first day of Atlanta Falcons training camp.

Michael Rothstein reported on Twitter, "Spent a lot of time during individual periods watching Calvin Ridley," wrote Rothstein. "The Falcons number one receiver looks good. Cut well out of his breaks and looked smooth as ever."

The Falcons posted a video shortly after that confirmed Rothstein's observation.

Ridley was the No. 1 receiver in 2020 because of injuries to Julio Jones, but this is the first time in his pro career he's entered with the weight of being the main man on his shoulders.

Ridley caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards an nine touchdowns in 2020. Despite being the number one receiver, Ridley could actually see those numbers go down in 2021 based on Arthur Smith's more balanced attack.

READ MORE: Calvin Ridley's Fantasy Value Sinking?

Even if Ridley has a lighter load in 2021, he's already shown both in 2020 and in training camp, that he's a premier wide receiver in the NFL.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank confirmed to reporters on Thursday that he hasn't spoken with Julio Jones and that's disappointed. He reiterated that he only wanted players who wanted to be Atlanta Falcons.

Blank wasn't going to play hardball with Jones and he was moved for a third round pick to the Tennessee Titans in the offseason.