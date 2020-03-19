Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell will not return to the Falcons next season.

According to Adam Schefter, Campbell signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals worth up to $8.5 million, leaving Deion Jones as the only proven commodity at linebacker at this point for Atlanta in 2020.

Campbell led the Falcons in tackles in 2019 while grading out as Pro Football Focus’ 70th best linebacker last season in the NFL. He collected 129 tackles, three forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions on the year.

The Falcons took Campbell in the fourth round of the 2016 draft from Minnesota. In his four year career with Atlanta, Campbell had 363 total tackles 5.5 sacks and three interceptions in which he has been a starter for 54 games.

Campbell’s departure is just the latest offseason development for the Falcons as their roster continues to take shape in the first official week of the 2020 season. Thus far, veterans Desmond Trufant, Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper have moved on from Atlanta.

The Falcons traded for former Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst and are expected to sign edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr.

The signing of Fowler combined with the departure of Campbell makes linebacker a much more pressing need for the Falcons in the days to come in free agency and eventually in the draft as the pass rush has been addressed, leaving a hole at linebacker.



Joining Jones next year in the Falcons linebacking corps is Foyesade Oluokon who collected 55 tackles on the year in 2019.