NFL Insider Provides Key Update on Falcons' James Pearce Jr.

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons learned on Monday that edge rusher James Pearce Jr. will not report to voluntary workouts this week, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The pass rusher was arrested back in February on several counts, and his process is still ongoing.

Pearce has a hearing scheduled for April 21st and a docket sounding scheduled for April 23rd. The latter of which would be the final chance for the Falcons defender to reach a plea agreement. If no deal is reached, the case will go to trial on May 4th.

Pearce, 22, has been charged with three felonies, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person. The fourth arrest charge of felony aggravated stalking was changed to a misdemeanor back in March, while the aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer charge was dropped – this charge, had he been convicted, would carry a minimum sentence of five years.

On the morning of his arrest on February 7th, Pearce allegedly arrived at the apartment of his ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson. Afterwards, he started following her in his SUV. Jackson said she attempted to flee, but that he approached her vehicle on foot while she was stopped at a red light and attempted to open the door. She proceeded to drive to the Doral City Police Department, but that is where Pearce started crashing into her vehicle.

That morning was just one incident over a long history of conflict between Pearce and Jackson. He reportedly offered Jackson $75,000 to meet with her and $200,000 to remain in a relationship with her, according to Jackson.

“James appears to have an underlying mental disorder, and he is violent,” she stated in the petition. “I am in fear of my life, and I believe, if this Court does not assist me with this issue, James will kill me.”

His situation remains under review by the NFL, and they will conduct their own independent investigation. Meanwhile, Falcons brass has denied any comment on the matter.

Per league rules, the Falcons are permitted to begin their offseason workouts two weeks early because they are breaking in a new coaching staff. Other NFL teams who retain their head coach from last season must wait until later this month.

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